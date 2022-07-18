SALT Deepens Partnership with iConnections at SALT New York 2022

Conference doubling down on networking capabilities by requiring attendees to be registered with iConnections

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, today announced that its upcoming SALT New York conference, taking place September 12-14 at Javits Center Expansion in New York City, will be an iConnections-members only event. iConnections LLC ("iConnections") is an industry-leading community and technology platform that connects investment managers and allocators through an information-rich platform and mobile app.

SALT x iConnections (PRNewswire)

SALT New York will continue to feature the brightest minds from the global business and financial industries across various keynotes, content panels and stages during this year's event. As part of this new format, the agenda will include dedicated blocks of time on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons for GP/LP attendees to schedule meetings through the iConnections platform.

The following parameters have been put in place for SALT New York 2022 registration:

Institutional investors and financial advisors will be required to commit to a minimum of seven meetings during the conference for complimentary attendance

Managers must work with iConnections to register for the event and join the platform

Service providers can register and purchase individual tickets for the conference

"The opportunity to facilitate an environment for true business development at our events is becoming increasingly important, and we have partnered with the best global cap intro platform in the world to really bring this to life," said John Darsie, Managing Director of SALT. "While attendees can still expect the same high-caliber speakers and content SALT is best known for, we are doubling down on our commitment to fostering meaningful relationships for attendees by establishing dedicated time during the conference for GP-LP meetings."

SALT has partnered with iConnections for past events, such as Crypto Bahamas and SALT New York 2021, and the organizations are co-hosting SALT iConnections Asia this November 14-16 at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. This evolving partnership is a result of both organizations recognizing the opportunity to combine platforms and facilitate discussions that can lead to business impact within the global institutional asset management industry.

"SALT is a world class organization that features innovative content to help investors make informed decisions," said iConnections CEO Ron Biscardi. "Combining their longstanding and proven events concept with the power of iConnections' deep network of managers and allocators will create a more valuable and long-term impact for our community."

SALT New York's content agenda will be released in early August. More information on the conference, including registration information and FAQs, can be found here. For media attendance and media partnership inquiries, please contact pro-SALT@prosek.com.

About SALT

SALT is a global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing, founded in 2009 by Anthony Scaramucci and SkyBridge Capital. Its mission is to empower big ideas by connecting people and capital. SALT's flagship events bring together the world's foremost investors, creators and thinkers for high-level collaboration and networking. First airing in May 2021, SALT Talks is a digital media series featuring conversations with leading entrepreneurs. For more information please visit https://www.salt.org/ and follow SALT's Twitter and LinkedIn for content and updates.

About iConnections

iConnections is a software-powered community connecting the investment management industry. iConnections' platform and app allows managers to securely share company information with allocators, who can seamlessly evaluate and engage with relevant managers. The scalable technology powering iConnections can be used for all types of bespoke investor events. In an increasingly digital world, iConnections has reimagined how the investment industry connects. Visit https://iconnections.io to learn more.

