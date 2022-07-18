Whetstone Power and Rosemawr Announce Acquisition of 30 MW operating solar facility in Colorado

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whetstone Power and Rosemawr Sustainable Infrastructure Management, the sustainable infrastructure arm of Rosemawr Management, recently announced the acquisition of a 30 MW-ac operating solar power generation facility located in Alamosa, Colorado.

The output of the facility is currently fully contracted to Public Service Company of Colorado, a subsidiary of Xcel Energy. Whetstone Power Operations, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Whetstone, will be providing operations and maintenance and asset management services for the facility. Longer term, Whetstone and Rosemawr intend to refurbish the facility by replacing the existing high concentrating systems with a standard photovoltaic system that may also include an energy storage system. As part of the modifications to the facility, much of the existing infrastructure would remain in place.

"We believe this is a great asset, and alongside Rosemawr, we are proud to continue to serve the City and County of Alamosa, the San Luis Valley and the State of Colorado for years to come with clean renewable energy," said Whetstone, founding partner, Collin Franceschi.

"Rosemawr is committed to renewable energy, and we are excited about the potential of this facility as well as our continued partnership with Whetstone", said Josh Herlands, Managing Partner, Rosemawr Sustainable Infrastructure Management.

FTI Capital Advisors served as sell side advisor to the project.

About Whetstone

Whetstone Power's goal is to shape and facilitate the energy transition one project at a time through project development, asset management and advisory services. Whetstone thrives on solving complex problems by leveraging the unique experience of its leadership, which includes leading roles with major utilities, independent power producers and other platforms in sustainable infrastructure finance. This expertise includes energy management, project development, brownfield redevelopment, project financing and tax equity for both distributed and utility scale renewable and conventional energy assets. For more information, visit www.whetstonepower.com and for inquiries please contact collin@whetstonepower.com.

About Rosemawr

Rosemawr is an established investment firm focused on the sustainable infrastructure, municipal, not-for-profit, and charter school sectors. Rosemawr was founded in 2008 and currently has approximately $1.3 billion in assets under management. The firm's solar project portfolio currently includes investments in over 90 sustainable infrastructure energy projects located across 14 states, plus numerous investments across property assessed clean energy (PACE), wind energy, and other technologies. For more information, visit www.rosemawr.com and for inquiries please contact sustainable@rosemawr.com.

