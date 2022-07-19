Huawei Joins Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 Patent Pool as a Founding Member

SHENZHEN, China, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei announced today that it has joined Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 patent pool as one of its founding members. This new patent pool provides an avenue for Wi-Fi 6 standard essential patents of Huawei and other innovators to be shared. Huawei has also concurrently become a licensee of the pool.

"Huawei is excited to share our innovative Wi-Fi technologies with the industry," said Alan Fan, Head of Huawei's Intellectual Property Rights Department. "Wi-Fi technologies are widely used in fields like consumer electronics, smart homes, and industrial enterprises. The patent pool will increase transparency of patent licensing and reduce licensing disputes. Implementers can obtain a license under all patents in the pool at one time, which increases licensing efficiency and reduces licensing costs."

Fan added that Huawei has long advocated for innovations to be properly rewarded. Patent pools can help companies, especially SMEs, license their patents and subsequently invest licensing revenue into more innovation activities. Huawei hopes the successful operation of this patent pool will encourage more companies to invest in the next-generation Wi-Fi technologies.

Mattia Fogliacco, President of Sisvel International, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Huawei among the patent owners of our new pool. During the past two years of facilitation, we have created a framework that we feel will benefit the Markets for Technology as a whole, removing friction and aligning interests of innovators and implementers: Huawei accepting to become a founding member and a licensee/licensor offers a strong validation for this approach. We trust that this, together with the quality of the IP contributed by Huawei and the other participating patent owners, will quickly attract additional licensees and possibly additional patent owners."

Huawei remains open to entering into direct licenses with other companies through bilateral discussions, thus giving implementers the choice of obtaining the license of Huawei's Wi-Fi 6 patents through either the Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 patent pool or a direct license with Huawei.

