Acure.io releases the first free AIOps incident control and automation Saas platform for IT Ops professionals

RIGA, Latvia, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acure.io , formerly known as Monqlab, the leading AIOps developer, has released a cloud-hosted AIOps platform that detects and prevents IT failures in complex, dynamically changing IT environments. The platform is suitable for companies of any size, from SMBs to enterprises, and helps site reliability engineering (SRE), DevOps, and IT Ops professionals by providing quick and simple root-cause analysis and troubleshooting.

For the first time in the AIOps industry, the platform is free of charge for the tech community worldwide. It allows one to create a workspace in seconds, connect it to popular IT monitoring systems, add data from virtualization systems, connect raw logs of your services and add application performance monitoring. Acure.io reduces downtime by 50%, user complaints by 84%. Simultaneously it increases the efficiency of root-cause analysis and boosts the speed of investigation of IT incidents by 70-95% and the speed of incident resolution to 60%. Among other things, the platform has a unique low-code engine for automation to manage autodiscovery and nitrification.

The free version of the program includes unlimited events, users, and automation rules, up to 5 GB of daily incoming data, which is enough even for large companies. The paid option and Enterprise Version provides extra support and several setup options, including on-premise, and are available to those who work with a larger amount of data.

Acure.io was founded in 2019 by Nikolay Ganyushkin . The company raised one round of investments. A $1.5 million seed round was led by data protection and management platform Veeam former CEO Ratmir Timashev, and supported by New Nordic Ventures.

"At the end of last year, we launched Monqlab's self-hosted Free Community Edition, an AIOps platform for data collecting and analysis. We decided to move fast and build the SaaS version as soon as we could to bring the value of our product in the most user-friendly way to every engineer who needs it with absolutely no charge.

"We want to make Acure.io the tool for those who would like to try AIOps and start learning how to use the technology, bring a value to the companies they work at, and at the same time become more valuable professionals," – Nikolay Ganyushkin, CEO and founder of Acure.io.

The technology is available at https://acure.io free of charge.

