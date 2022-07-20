Applegate Farms, LLC Celebrates National Hot Dog Day by Giving Away Thousands of DO GOOD DOG™ Hot Dogs and Making New York City's "Dirty Water Carts" More Energy Efficient

Applegate Farms, LLC Celebrates National Hot Dog Day by Giving Away Thousands of DO GOOD DOG™ Hot Dogs and Making New York City's "Dirty Water Carts" More Energy Efficient

By making its DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog – the first nationally available hot dog made with beef raised with practices that regenerate the land – available to more people, Applegate aims to educate consumers about regenerative agriculture during this year's 'hot dog season'

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, APPLEGATE®, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, is celebrating National Hot Dog Day by offering a cleaner and greener solution1 to Summer hot dog cravings: the DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog - the first nationally available hot dog made with beef raised with practices that regenerate the land. From free hot dogs in select cities2 and substantially discounted hot dogs nationwide to the launch of more sustainable "dirty water dog" carts in NYC, Applegate is celebrating coast to coast.

Applegate's sampling efforts are part of the company's mission to educate more people about regenerative agriculture by spreading awareness of its DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog. The cattle that supply the beef for the DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog are part of a system that is contributing to the regeneration of more than 260,000 acres of U.S. grasslands through holistic managed grazing that is proven to positively impact the environment, enrich soil, increase water retention and sequester carbon.

"We were thrilled with the response to the launch of the DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog back in November, so it only felt right to extend the excitement around this product to the 'dog days' of summer, when people eat hot dogs the most," said Joseph O'Connor, President of Applegate. "Our goal for today's National Hot Dog Day celebration is to educate as many people as possible about the benefits of regenerative agriculture – so they can make a positive impact one small bite at a time."

Hot Dogs for All

Applegate believes that consumers hold the power to drive change through word-of-mouth and their purchase decisions. With the goal of moving regenerative agriculture from niche to the norm, the company is focusing on sampling efforts to make regeneratively sourced products more familiar on the shelf, thus pushing the entire industry and awareness of the movement forward.

Starting today through July 31, 2022, Applegate is giving away and offering discounts on thousands of DO GOOD DOG™ hot dogs nationwide, while supplies last, through the following activities:

In New York City , Applegate is giving out free DO GOOD DOG™ hot dogs at the Whole Foods Market in Tribeca, alongside Primal Kitchen condiments and Spindrift sparkling waters, from a 100% battery-powered cart (no fossil fuels here).

Online, Applegate is offering a $4.99 -off coupon redeemable for a six-pack of DO GOOD DOG™ hot dogs at Whole Foods Market and Walmart locations nationwide (with an SRP of $7.49 , the coupon offers a nearly 70% off value). One coupon will be available per email address starting at 12:01am ET through 11:59pm ET today ( July 20, 2022 ) and will be redeemable until January 2023 .

Prior to today's announcement, Applegate had been celebrating the DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog all month long. During the weekend leading up to July 4th – when 150 million hot dogs are consumed in America3 – the company surprised unsuspecting park-goers barbecuing on public grills with free packs of DO GOOD DOG™ hot dogs. Over the course of the two days, Applegate gave away more than 2,000 DO GOOD DOG™ hot dogs in parks across the country from Los Angeles to Brooklyn.

Say Goodbye to "Dirty Water Dogs"

In conjunction with Applegate's National Hot Dog Day campaign, the company has launched a pilot program to help make "dirty water dog" hot dog carts in Manhattan - known for using generators powered by fossil fuels – cleaner and more energy efficient. As part of this program, Applegate has partnered with three New York City hot dog vendors to enhance their current carts by upgrading electrical harness wiring to current technology and upgrading to battery-operated systems in place of propane tanks. According to the cart manufacturer, these upgraded carts will be 35-50% more energy efficient and will create zero emissions, zero air pollution and zero noise pollution, while in operation. On National Hot Dog Day, these three vendors, located in Midtown Manhattan, will debut their new carts and provide free DO GOOD DOG™ hot dogs to hungry New Yorkers, while supplies last.

The company's goal is to turn as many hot dog carts green as possible. Actively permitted hot dog cart vendors nationwide, who are interested in partnering with Applegate to make their carts more energy efficient, are encouraged to apply to be a part of this program at www.Applegate.com/DoGoodDogCarts.

"We didn't want to stop with just giving away free hot dogs," continued O'Connor. "Our commitment extends far beyond our own retailers and partners. Knowing that on average, New Yorkers consume 23 hot dogs per year and that many of them are bought at hot dog carts that are not as energy efficient as they could be, we are honored to get the opportunity to apply sustainability efforts to hot dog carts, as we did to hot dogs. This pilot program is a first for Applegate, but something we hope to expand upon for years to come."

What is the DO GOOD DOG™ Hot Dog?

Applegate introduced the DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog in November 2021 as an evolution of its CLEANER WIENER™ products and an essential part of driving forward the company's mission: Changing The Meat We Eat®. Made with beef from SunFed Ranch® in Northern California and Hickory Nut Gap in North Carolina, the DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog boasts the Savory Institute's Land to Market Seal , the world's first regenerative sourcing verification.

Consumers can learn more about regenerative agriculture by visiting https://www.applegate.com/regenerative-agriculture .

The DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog is available at select major retailers and on Amazon with an SRP of $7.49. It is gluten free, a good source of protein4 and contains no added sugar. For more information, visit www.applegate.com or connect on social media at www.facebook.com/Applegate, www.twitter.com/Applegate, and www.instagram.com/Applegate.

About Applegate Farms

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission - Changing The Meat We Eat®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/Applegate, www.twitter.com/Applegate or send a text to (908) 725-5800.

About SunFed Ranch®

Led by 6th generation ranchers, Northern California-based SunFed Ranch® is a pioneer in raising and producing 100% grass fed beef that prioritizes regenerative agriculture, humane treatment of the cattle, and no antibiotics or added hormones. Offering a full range of beef selections that are better tasting, better for the consumer, and better for the planet. SunFed Ranch is the top-selling grass fed beef brand on the west coast and is expanding its availability nationally through select retailers and high-profile regional chains, as well as partnerships with forward-thinking CPG brands. See why and how SunFed Ranch is leading the grass fed revolution at www.SunFedRanch.com

About Land to Market

A leader in the regenerative agriculture movement, Land to Market is the world's first outcomes-based verified regenerative sourcing solution. The program's Land to Market Verified seal has attracted some of the world's leading consumer packaged goods companies, apparel brands and retailers. Born within the Savory Institute, Land to Market uses a science-based approach working directly with raw material producers to enhance transparency and traceability mechanisms across the entire value chain. To see the full list of Land to Market members, visit http://landtomarket.com .



