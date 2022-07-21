BLAZE® Elevates Its Commitment to Cannabis Data Security With Independent SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

The CannaTech Company Validates Its Operating Software and Processes With Review by the Gold Standard in Accounting Oversight

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis operating software company BLAZE® Solutions, Inc. ("BLAZE" or "the Company") reached a data security landmark in recently becoming Service Organization Control 2 Type 1 certified. The new certification makes BLAZE one of the few cannabis tech companies to undertake the intensive auditing.

SOC 2 certification is administered by the American Institute of CPAs to ensure service providers securely manage data to protect their retail customers' interests from network vulnerabilities. Although it's not a requirement for SaaS companies serving commerce sectors, and even less common in the cannabis industry, SOC 2 certification affirms and validates their processes in critical areas such as security, data storage, system access, disaster recovery and vendor management. SOC 2 certification has two distinct classifications: Type 1 reviews the design of security processes as they currently stand, and Type 2 evaluates how effective controls and procedures are by observing operations through self-reported audits from a company over time.

"Since BLAZE's inception, we've focused on the data security of our customers as the backbone of our seed-to-sale compliance tracking and our point of sales software. In undergoing the SOC 2 certification process, it was important for us to make sure that we are practicing what we preach," said Kai Kirk, BLAZE Chief Product Officer. "The SOC 2 certification helps provide our clients, and their customers, with peace of mind that their data is with someone they can trust."

BLAZE, which serves over 1400 cannabis retailers, began this undertaking in December 2021 by self-auditing its processes and data security measures. The company is now working toward gaining SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

BLAZE powers the cannabis industry with intuitive technology solutions. Founded in 2017 by tech entrepreneurs and cannabis company operators, the BLAZE software suite fully supports vertically integrated operations, standalone dispensaries, delivery services, distributors and cultivators. The platform's seed-to-sale software and apps enable over 1400 cannabis businesses across the supply chain to easily automate compliance reporting and operate safely within local laws and tax requirements. BLAZE recently acquired Canadian POS company Greenline, increasing its service area and providing international expansion opportunities for both Canadian and US operators. Cannabis commerce is effortless with a POS platform that centralizes operations and combines efficient online ordering, inventory management, and payment processing. BLAZE offers full APIs and integrates seamlessly with over 60 cannabis tech platforms. Learn more at BLAZE.me

