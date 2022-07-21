Hepsiburada Launches Hepsiburada Premium, a brand-new paid subscription service

New subscription model offers customers wide range of benefits

ISTANBUL, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, has launched a brand-new monthly paid subscription service, Hepsiburada Premium, the first of its kind in the Turkish ecommerce market.

Hepsiburada Premium subscribers have access to a range of benefits that include free delivery and scheduled shipping for orders over 25₺; 3% cashback on purchases via HepsiPay Wallet across Hepsiburada platform encompassing Hepsiburada Market (Grocery) and Hepsiburada Seyahat (Travel); free assembly service for furniture and car tires purchased on Hepsiburada, and free subscription to BluTV, a prominent digital content streaming service in Turkey.

Hepsiburada Premium members will also have access to special offers from a range of brands on the Hepsiburada platform and quicker access to customer support. Further benefits will be added to the Hepsiburada Premium offer in future. For detailed information: https://premium.hepsiburada.com/.

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Turkey, combining a globally proven e-commerce business model with a one-stop 'Super App' to cater to our customers' everyday needs and to help make people's daily lives better. Customers can access a broad range of products and services including same-day delivery of groceries and essentials, products from international merchants, airline tickets and payment services through our embedded digital wallet, Hepsipay. As at the end of December 2021, we had seamlessly connected 41.8 million members and 75 thousand Active Merchants.

Founded in Istanbul in 2000, Hepsiburada was built to lead the digitalization of commerce in Turkey. As a female-founded organization, we are committed to meaningful action to empower women. Through our 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' programme, we have reached around 29 thousand female entrepreneurs across Turkey to date.

