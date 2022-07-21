Third Circuit Court of Appeals Affirms Judgment in Favor of Eurofins Viracor in Patent Infringement Case

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Viracor, a leader in infectious disease, immunology, and allergy testing, announced today that the Third Circuit of the Federal Court of Appeals affirmed the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware's entry of judgment in Eurofins Viracor's favor that the patent asserted in CareDx's patent infringement case against Eurofins Viracor is invalid.

Eurofins Viracor is very pleased that the Court has agreed with its arguments and affirmed the judgment in its favor in this challenge to Eurofins' critically important diagnostic tools to manage organ rejection risk.

Eurofins Viracor offerings include Viracor TRAC® Kidney dd-cfDNA, Viracor TRAC® Heart dd-cfDNA and Viracor TRAC® Lung dd-cfDNA. In related innovation for transplant patients, Eurofins Viracor's sister company, Transplant Genomics, Inc., offers OmniGraf™, which combines the TruGraf® blood gene expression test and Viracor TRAC® donor-derived cell-free DNA assays. For renal transplant recipients, OmniGraf™ Kidney represents the first diagnostic tool that combines cell free DNA and gene expression data. When combined with TGI's proprietary technology and machine learning, the test offers patients and clinicians an early and accurate assessment of kidney transplant rejection.

OmniGraf™ is a trademark of Transplant Genomics, Inc.

TruGraf® is a registered trademark of Transplant Genomics, Inc.

Viracor TRAC® is a registered trademark of Eurofins Viracor, LLC

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sally Maysent

816.912.9527

sallymaysent@eurofins-viracor.com

About Viracor

With over 30 years of specialized expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing for immunocompromised and critical patients, Eurofins Viracor is committed to helping medical professionals, transplant teams and reference laboratories get results faster, when it matters most. Viracor is passionate about delivering value to its clients by providing timely, actionable information, never losing sight of the connection between the testing it performs and the patients it ultimately serves. Viracor is a 100 percent subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), the global leader in bio-analytical testing, and one of the world leaders in genomic services. For more information, please visit https://www.eurofins-viracor.com/ .

About Eurofins - the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing, and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience Contract Research services. Eurofins is also a market leader in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in BioPharma Contract Development and Manufacturing. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With 58,000 staff across a network of 900 laboratories in 54 countries, Eurofins' companies offer

a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange

View original content:

SOURCE Eurofins Viracor LLC