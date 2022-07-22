Pearson Smith Realty Merges with United Real Estate's National Network

The union brings together the 7th largest independent real estate organization in the nation with the fastest-growing, regional powerhouse brokerage serving Metro DC, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia

DALLAS, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate (United) announced today that Pearson Smith Realty has merged with United's national network. The alliance expands United's and Pearson Smith's service footprint in Metro DC, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

The dynamic partnership brings together Pearson Smith Realty, the youngest company ranking among the Top 100 real estate companies in the nation, and United Real Estate, the 7th largest and fastest growing independent real estate operation in the nation. Pearson Smith Realty is a top ten market share leader and an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, moving from 17 agents in 2014 to more than 1,000 agents today. The merger increases United's network to more than 21,000 agents in 630 offices globally.

"Pearson Smith Realty and United Real Estate share the same agent-centric model where support and culture are at the heart of our operations. By combining our programs, resources and talent, we are creating exciting opportunities for our agents to serve their clients with excellence. Our agents are our stars, and we will continue to work to make them shine in our marketplace," stated Eric Pearson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Pearson Smith Realty.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pearson Smith Realty and their incredible team of agents, brokers and staff to the United Real Estate organization. From our initial meetings with Eric and Chuck nearly a year ago, to attending and seeing first-hand the energy and excitement of Pearson Smith's agents at their St. Patrick's Day Agent Awards and Recognition celebration, it was apparent that our organizations are culturally aligned and well-positioned for the future with our agents as our North Star," stated Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of United Real Estate Group. "For every ten brokerages we consider investing in, we move forward with less than one. We are really excited to incorporate a number of Pearson Smith Realty's best-in-class offerings into our national agent and broker programs. It is rewarding to see the excitement of Eric and his team as they discover the advantages of being part of United and determine how best to leverage our resources and technology to strengthen their offering in the markets they currently serve."

"Eric and his team are a powerful force. They have developed processes and systems we are busily integrating with United's to benefit our national network. When two fast-growing, dominant companies combine their tools, resources, leadership and agent talent, it becomes a catalyst for growth for both. While other companies are shrinking or pulling back on expansion, United continues to make the necessary investments for smart growth into the future. Our alliance greatly strengthens our existing operations along the East Coast," said Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate.

Together, Pearson Smith Realty and United's DC Metro Region office will now serve clients in the multi-state region. Pearson Smith Realty will retain its company name and leadership team moving forward, but now with the national reach, referral network, technology and breadth of resources of United's national network. In turn, United benefits from Pearson Smith Realty's deep well of talent and powerful programs that have fueled its growth.

"United Real Estate's vision is continuous growth with a focus on adding value for agents and their clients. Welcoming Pearson Smith Realty to our national network strengthens us regionally and nationwide with proven systems and an extended service footprint. I look forward to what the future holds for our agents and clients," said Zhanneta Nekrich, Regional Vice President of United DC Metro Region.

"Our model has always been to hire great agents and to support them with the best resources and tools. We firmly believe that our partnership with United Real Estate will take us to the next level in providing that support. We look forward to working with the United Team to help our agents win in this very competitive market," added Chuck Smith, Chief Financial Officer and Co-Founder of Pearson Smith Realty.

The merger with Pearson Smith Realty follows previous mergers with Platinum Realty, Leading Edge Real Estate Group, Texas United Realty, Virtual Properties Realty, Benchmark Realty, Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale and others yet to be announced.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 139 offices and more than 17,500 agents. The company produced over $21.5 billion in sales volume in 2021.

About Pearson Smith Realty

Pearson Smith Realty is a full-service brokerage serving Virginia, Maryland, DC, and West Virginia. Since its founding in 2014, it has grown from 17 agents to nearly 1,000 agents today. Eric Pearson and Chuck Smith founded the firm based on a core set of values: customer focus and commitment to deliver value with respect, honesty, and personal accountability. Pearson Smith Realty provides professional representation for residential real estate, new homes, land and property management.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.1 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 630 offices and over 21,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced over $27.1 billion in 2021. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

