BIOLASE EXPANDS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO WITH NEW UNITED STATES AND FOREIGN PATENTS

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE , Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced today that the company has received five new United States patents and seven new foreign patents in the last 12 months.

In June, the company received notice from the Korean Intellectual Property Office of the Decision to Grant, "KR #2412063 titled Pre-Initiated Optical Fibers for Medical Applications," an important addition to BIOLASE's Korean IP portfolio. Also, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) granted, #2,935,691 titled Dual Wavelength Laser Treatment Device.

Two additional recent patents are US #11,250,941 titled Dental Laser Interface System and Method issued on Feb. 15, 2022, issued in the U.S. and BR112015008998-4, Handpiece Assembly for Laser Treatment Device issued in Brazil on Feb. 8, 2022.

BIOLASE maintains an industry-leading portfolio of intellectual property ("IP") with 302 issued and 31 pending applications.

"BIOLASE's proprietary laser products represent decades of innovative research and incorporate many patented and patent-pending technologies specifically designed and tested to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with a more comfortable patient experience and faster recovery times," commented BIOLASE Vice President of Innovation and Business Development, William Brown, Jr.

"The new patents are all related to the flagship Waterlase laser systems and market-leading Epic diode technologies, and expand the protection of BIOLASE's key IP well into the future," said John Beaver, President and Chief Executive Officer of BIOLASE.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

