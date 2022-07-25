Greetings from southwest China's colorful Yunnan seen at the Times Square

KUNMING, China, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In July, when the China International Travel Mart 2022 was held in Kunming, the capital city of southwest China's Yunnan Province, the promotional videos of this travel fair and 28 cities in Yunnan made a collective appearance on the "China Screen" at the Times Square in New York, USA.

Yunnan Province is located in the southwest border of China and at the junction of East Asia, Southeast Asia and South Asia. With a long history, profound cultural heritage and rich cultural tourism resources, Yunnan is known as a paradise for plants, animals and flowers, according to the Information Office of Yunnan Provincial People's Government.

These promotional videos on display on the "China Screen" seek to introduce the tourism event and the scenic views of Kunming City, Zhaotong City, Yuxi City, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, Qilin District of Qujing City, Chuxiong City of Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Ximeng County of Pu'er City, Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture and Gucheng District of Lijiang City.

The signature views of the world natural heritage of Chengjiang fossil site, the pastoral scenery of Puzhehei, tropical rainforest, "China's Amazon" and the parallel flows of the Jinshajiang River, Nujiang River and Lancangjiang River have fully demonstrated to the world the ethnic diversity, cultural diversity and ecological diversity of colorful Yunnan.

At present, Yunnan is planning to become an international health tourism destination and a world famous tourism destination. These promotional videos will bring Yunnan closer to the world and show the diverse beauty of nature and ethnic groups from multiple perspectives.

View original content:

SOURCE The Information Office of Yunnan Provincial People's Government