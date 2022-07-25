THE HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, TO DAZZLE IN OVER 40 U.S. CITIES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

THE HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, TO DAZZLE IN OVER 40 U.S. CITIES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is set to dazzle in over 40 U.S. cities in 2022, with its acclaimed and whimsical holiday spectacular! As the nation's premiere family holiday tradition CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the holiday season through a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts. Tickets for most cities are now on sale. Visit https://cirquedreams.com for the most current information and to find a venue near you.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE TO DAZZLE IN OVER 40 U.S. CITIES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON (PRNewswire)

As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Broadway World exclaims, "Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid."

Featuring an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more, the Dayton Daily News proclaims, "A new set of eyes should be added to my Christmas list…there's no way the stunts I witnessed onstage actually happened as most of them aren't humanly possible."

Imaginative and fun for the whole family, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an original music score including new twists on seasonal favorites. Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

2022 Tour Cities:

Akron, OH Dec. 6 Fort Myers, FL Dec. 30 & 31 Atlantic City, NJ Dec. 11 Grand Rapids, MI Nov. 29 Augusta, GA Nov. 22 Houston, TX Dec. 23 & 24 Birmingham, AL Dec. 9 & 10 Indiana, PA Dec. 14 Champaign, IL Dec. 14 Indianapolis, IN Dec. 3 & 4 Charleston, WV Dec. 13 Jackson, MS Dec. 11 Cheyenne, WY Nov 22-23 Jacksonville, FL Nov. 20 Chicago, IL Dec. 22-24 Kalamazoo, MI Dec. 20 & 21 Cincinnati, OH Dec. 2-4 Kansas City, MO Nov. 25 - 27 Columbia, SC Dec. 6 Knoxville, TN Dec. 7 Columbus, OH Dec. 1-2 Lakeland, FL Nov. 19 Duluth, MN Nov. 27 Lubbock, TX Dec. 19 & 20 Evansville, IN Dec. 1 Manhattan, KS Nov. 28 Fort Lauderdale, FL Dec. 28 & 29 McAllen, TX Dec. 22 Minneapolis, MN Nov. 25 & 26 Saginaw, MI Nov. 30 National Harbor, MD Dec. 15-18 Shippensburg, PA Dec. 7 Newark, NJ Dec. 26 St. Louis, MO Dec. 16 & 17 Paducah, KY Dec. 13 St. Petersburg, FL Dec. 27 Peoria, IL Dec. 15 Tulsa, OK Dec. 18 Ralston, NE Nov. 29 Tupelo, MS Dec. 8 Reading, PA Dec. 8 Uncasville, CT Dec. 28-30



Wallingford, CT Dec. 9 & 10

About Cirque Dreams

The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced shows for Broadway, theatre tours, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines and venues worldwide. Since 1993, over 50 million people have experienced a Cirque Dreams show garnering critical acclaim from USA Today, Associated Press, the New York Times and Today Show. Cirque Dreams is critically acclaimed for imagining, creating, and producing whimsical theatrical spectacles of traditional European circus arts infused with American contemporary circus wrapped in a Broadway-style musical.

Cirque Dreams is a Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Company. For more information, visit https://cirquedreams.com/

THE HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, TO DAZZLE IN OVER 40 U.S. CITIES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cirque du Soleil