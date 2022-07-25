RETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. ANNOUNCES $0.56 PER SHARE DISTRIBUTION

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Holdings N.V. (Symbol: RHDGF) -- Retail Holdings N.V. ("Retail Holdings" or the "Company") announced that the Retail Holdings Board of Directors has approved a distribution of $0.56 per common Share of the Company. The record date for this distribution will be August 22, 2022 and the payment date for the distribution will be August 24, 2022. The $0.56 distribution will bring total dividends and distributions paid to Shareholders from inception of the dividend/distribution program in 2007 to $38.86.

The $0.56 per Share distribution exceeds 25% of the Company's closing stock price. Consequently, pursuant to FINRA rules, the date on which the Company's shares will begin to trade without the distribution, or ex-distribution, is the first business day following the payment date. The Company anticipates that in accordance with this rule, the ex-distribution date as set by FINRA will be August 25, 2022, the first business day following the payment date for the distribution, which is August 24, 2022. Shareholders who have questions regarding this matter are advised to contact their broker or financial advisor.

The Company is not able at this time to characterize the distribution as to whether it is a return of capital, a dividend, or otherwise for US federal income tax purposes. This will only be ascertained with certainty following the closing of the Company's 2022 year-end accounts, sometime after December 31, 2022.

The distribution is to be funded from Retail Holdings' existing cash balance. For a fuller explanation as to the Company's current status, intentions and likely timetable, including with regard to any future distributions, please see the Chairman's Letter to Shareholders, dated July 25, 2022, posted on the Corporate/Investor, Annual and Periodic Reports section of the Company's website www.retailholdings.com and included with the 2022 Retail Holdings N.V. Proxy Statement mailed to Shareholders.

Additional financial and other information about Retail Holdings N.V. may be found at the Corporate/Investor section of the Company's website: www.retailholdings.com. Price quotations for the Company's shares are available on the "Pink Sheets" quotation services under the symbol "RHDGF".

