Zulily Unveils Its Third Annual Top Toy List For 2022

SEATTLE, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer break may be underway, but rising inflation has caused many families to put holiday shopping on the radar now in hopes that they'll snag gifts that help them balance their household budgets. As 37% more U.S. shoppers plan to start buying gifts earlier this year1, online retailer Zulily today announced its third annual Top Toy List for 2022 to help moms outsmart inflation this holiday season with an earlier-than-normal look at this year's hottest toys. In addition, moms can score limited-time, early deals with savings up to 70% off.

The upcoming holiday season is expected to generate $1.3 trillion in retail sales this year, a 3.3% increase over 20212. Nearly nine in 10 consumers expect inflation to impact their 2022 holiday shopping3 and are motivated to shop earlier as a result.

"We know the holidays can be stressful for moms. That's why we're giving them the ultimate holiday toy preview before anyone else, so they can stock up on the most-wished-for toys early and maximize their time and savings," said Joe Glass, Zulily's Toy Expert. "Since Zulily offers great deals on toy brands trusted by moms and adored by kids, moms can have peace of mind knowing they're getting the most value on toys guaranteed to put smiles on kids' faces at holiday time."

Zulily's Top 25 Toys for Holiday: From toys that develop fine motor skills to toys that invite imagination and spark creativity, moms can find these or similar toys on Zulily that are guaranteed to help create holiday magic. Make sure to shop early, as these toys are available for a limited-time – so once it's gone, it's gone. But with new items added every day, customers can check back often to find exactly what they're looking for. Some of the top toys for this holiday season include:

KidKraft® Taverna Kitchen Play Set by KidKraft: Kids can pretend to cook in style with this kitchen play set that features modern marble-esque countertops and a decorative backsplash to hang included utensils and a chalkboard sign. An icemaker with pretend ice cubes provides extra entertainment. Suitable for ages three and up. PicassoTiles 101-Piece 3D Magnetic Building Tile Play Set by PicassoTiles: Design, build and let imaginations soar with this colorful, magnetic toy set that little ones will love to play with. Suitable for ages three and up. LEGO® Jurassic World 76944 T-Rex Dinosaur Breakout by The LEGO Group : This easy-to-build, 140-piece set with an airport, helicopter, buggy, and T-R ex figure turns normal playtime into an action-packed adventure for young dinosaur enthusiasts. Suitable for ages four and up. Fisher-Price® Laugh and Learn Instant Camera by Fisher Price: Help strengthen and develop your little one's fine motor skills and teach the alphabet, counting, and more with this pretend camera with light, music, and sounds for babies to explore. Suitable for ages six months and up. Hearthsong® Blue and Pink Plat Swing by Children's Group™, LLC: Give kids an awesome hangout with this multicolor swing that holds up to four kids at a time. Its padded steel frame with handles for safety boasts durability and inflatable pillow inserts add extra comfort. Suitable for ages five and up.

The full Top 25 Toy List can be found on The Find, Zulily's blog.

Customers can outsmart inflation with early deals on these top toys and more by shopping Zulily's Santa's Workshop, a dedicated shopping destination for holiday toys, now through mid-December.

