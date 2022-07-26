Adam Schiff is appointed CEO of Cartier Energy Holding, a Vauban Infrastructure Partners investment funds owned company

PARIS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vauban Infrastructure Partners ("Vauban") is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Schiff as CEO of Cartier Energy Holding (the "Company"), which owns a portfolio of eight district energy systems in New Jersey, Michigan, Delaware, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The systems provide reliable, sustainable, and cost-efficient sources of energy solutions to a key customer base including universities, hospitals, municipalities, and commercial & industrial customers. The portfolio is part of the top 5 District Energy systems in the United States providing key services (steam, chilled water, hot water and electricity generation) to its customers.

Vauban plans to continue supporting the Company's sustainable development, and to further enhance long-term growth of the platform to serve the communities with resilient and reliable energy solutions. The acquisition of this platform expands Vauban's global footprint to North America and demonstrates its strong commitment to sustainability, while building upon its significant experience owning and managing five other district energy systems in Europe.

Adam Schiff comments, "I'm excited to be leading the Cartier Energy business and Vauban Infrastructure Partners' entry into the US market with a focus on driving the Company towards a resilient and sustainable future for the benefit of the customers that we serve."

DCO Energy, an industry-leading developer and operator, will maintain operations and maintenance of the asset facilities under a long-term contract. DCO Energy will also support Cartier Energy and Vauban with the carbon footprint reduction objectives and ongoing investment in the development and expansion of the facilities and asset base.

Adam Schiff further comments, "I look forward to working with DCO Energy, they are a valuable strategic partner by having capabilities in development, operations, engineering and construction. Our companies will grow together as we work on additional development and expansion opportunities for the portfolio and pursue our carbon reduction goals. "

Gwenola Chambon, CEO and Founding Partner at Vauban Infrastructure Partners comments: "We are very excited to welcome Adam, an accomplished professional with a deep knowledge base in the energy sector, to lead the platform's business and growth."

Mounir Corm, Deputy CEO and Founding Partner of Vauban adds, "We look forward to the collaboration between DCO Energy, Cartier Energy under Adam's leadership, and Vauban to deliver these essential services to communities while building a long-term, sustainable platform in the United States."

Adam Schiff will work with the Cartier Energy Board of Directors with Steven Klein appointed as Chairman of the Board and Aveen Ghurbhurn, Leonie Maruani, Adeline Morin, Lea Salvy and Olivier Ta as members of the Board.

Prior to joining Cartier Energy in 2022, Adam was a 15-year energy industry veteran most recently serving as Director of Strategy & Finance for NextEra Energy. He held many different roles for the company in asset management, M&A, and business development. From 2009 to 2015 he had P&L responsibility for approximately 4,800 MW of wind and natural gas generation projects in Texas and from 2015 to 2021 executed over $3.5B in M&A transactions in wind, solar, storage, natural gas generation and water. In 2020, he led the company's first acquisition into the water industry and in 2021 led the company's strategy into the P3 campus and district energy market. He also sat on the NextEra PAC Board of Trustees from 2014 to 2022. Prior to joining NextEra Energy, Adam spent three years working for JPMorgan. Adam graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelors of Science in Finance and Masters of Science in Finance.

About Vauban Infrastructure Partners

Vauban Infrastructure Partners is a leading Infrastructure Asset Manager focused on core infrastructure investments. Headquartered in Paris, it employs 65 professionals who have been working together for a decade. Vauban is dedicated to sustainable infrastructure equity investments. Vauban targets predominantly mid-market infrastructure assets pursuing a long-term yield-driven strategy matching the underlying nature of assets and long-term commitment to all stakeholders' interests through a strong focus on creating sustainable value. Vauban has raised c. $7.2 billion across 6 funds in core infrastructure from over c.100 investors within 17 different countries, and has invested in over 65 assets in mobility, energy transition, social & digital infrastructure across 13 different geographies.

