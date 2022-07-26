Oracle Automates the Tasks Sellers Despise with Next Generation CRM

Oracle Fusion Sales provides sellers with AI-powered recommendations and guided steps to close deals faster

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the next generation of Oracle Fusion Sales, a sales automation application that identifies high-quality sales opportunities and guides sellers to close deals faster. Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) and powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Fusion Sales automatically provides sellers with quotes, proposals, and recommended steps to help them increase productivity, close more deals, and instill confidence among buyers.

Oracle Logo (PRNewswire)

Nearly one third of sellers struggle to close deals and meet quotas, according to a recent study conducted by CRM analyst firm Beagle Research Group in partnership with Oracle. The study, " Does Your CRM Leave Money on the Table ," highlights the struggles that sellers face with customer churn and archaic sales processes. In turn, sellers have noted that they are open to greater automation and trust AI to take on greater responsibilities, including qualifying leads (70 percent), identifying priority deals (60 percent), and tracking deal progress (80 percent).

"Traditional CRM systems were designed to be a system of record for planning and forecasting versus a tool to help sellers sell more. As a result, sellers spend countless hours on data entry and administration that stunts sales productivity," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX). "Applying 40 plus years of data and business process expertise, we have done the heavy lifting to engineer the next era of CRM. Oracle Fusion Sales removes the manual steps in the B2B sales process to help sellers close more deals faster and more efficiently."

Oracle Fusion Sales provides sellers with:

Step-by-Step Guided Processes: Sellers can onboard faster and improve productivity with a guided step-by-step process to help engage with accounts, progress opportunities, and close deals faster. Customers can choose to base the processes on best practices set by leadership or customizable, industry-specific templates.

Conversation Ready Opportunities: Sellers can automate the process of re-qualifying and converting marketing leads into opportunities. Connected to Oracle Fusion Marketing, Fusion Sales automatically creates highly qualified leads and then passes them to sellers for follow-up.

Automated Quotes and Proposals: Sellers automatically receive initial quotes, proposals, and implementation schedules when opportunities are created. The quotes are automatically updated throughout the sales process as a deal progresses and are based on historical data that includes prior successful deals, a customer's industry, and other account attributes.

Intelligent Content Recommendations: Sellers can automatically receive marketing-approved content that is most likely to progress the sale. This saves sellers' and buyers' time at each step in the sales process and puts the right offers and answers to commonly asked questions directly in the seller's hands.

Digital Sales Rooms : Sellers can improve the buying experience and better engage buyers by building personalized microsites. Helpful resources like quotes, past contracts, reference stories, and details for past or upcoming Zoom meetings are aggregated to help move buyers closer to a purchasing decision. As buyers use Digital Sales Rooms, sales operations can capture buying signals and other customer engagement data that can inform sales insights, internal training and enablement, and drive future deal success.

Advanced Revenue Intelligence: Sales leaders can easily access and report on business trends, spot outliers, and monitor customer sentiment and sales performance with : Sales leaders can easily access and report on business trends, spot outliers, and monitor customer sentiment and sales performance with Oracle Fusion CX Analytics . Fusion Sales provides a complete view across the business being able to pull in data from sales, marketing, service, finance, and HR all without support from IT.

What Customers and Partners are Saying About Fusion Sales

"CRM is an integral tool especially as we sell complex and expensive equipment and software solutions in 180 countries across the globe. We used to stitch together sales insights from an array of applications, Excel spreadsheets, and post-it notes. It wasn't an efficient process," said Samantha Mohr, vice president, inside sales, Ricoh. "Oracle Fusion Sales provides our sellers with a guided experience that focuses their time and improves deal success by delivering better insights to help us adapt to market shifts faster."

"Our customers are always searching for new approaches that drive real value and instill confidence in buyers. Oracle Fusion Sales helps solve significant challenges of the B2B selling environment with a boundaryless, adaptable, and radically human engineered architecture" said Andrea Cesarini, Europe Oracle business group lead, Accenture. "Having partnered for over 30 years now, Accenture and Oracle bring unparalleled innovation, industry, and technology acumen to our joint clients."

To learn more, please tune into Oracle Live on July 26, 2022, here.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite , Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) connects data across advertising, marketing, sales, and service to make every customer interaction matter. Going beyond traditional CRM, learn about how Oracle Advertising and CX helps businesses improve customer experience and build brand loyalty.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle