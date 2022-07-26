VTEX launches connector with Facebook to boost sales conversion of online stores

Updated connector enables brands and retailers to gain customer insights to personalize ads and increase conversion rates

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX, the enterprise digital commerce platform for global brands and retailers, announced an update to its connector integrating with Meta's platforms Facebook and Instagram to boost retail sales. The new feature improves the connection between ecommerce websites and their ads on social networks, increasing the conversion rate from the beginning of the customer journey. This helps retailers gain better visibility and insights into their campaign audiences and marketing activities. The updated connector also helps increase conversion rates by reaching potential buyers with personalized ads.

"This enhanced connector further improves the integration between the VTEX platform and Meta's platforms, reinforcing our commitment to turn our system into a single-control panel to manage all our customers' business strategies. The first version of thisintegration, launched last year, has already produced some significant improvements. With these new features, our customers can benefit even more," said Geraldo Thomaz, founder and co-CEO of VTEX.

New and enhanced capabilities within the Facebook connector include:

Conversions API (CAPI) : CAPI now includes five new components – Pageview, View Content, Search, Add-to-Cart and Initiate Checkout. Besides setting the target and optimizing ads, the new connector allows customers to measure each of the five new components, while leveraging the best resources to create ads focused on the different stages of the conversion funnel customized to each user's needs.

Product Catalog Updates: These improvements allow consumers to experience a more frictionless shopping journey migrating to the brand or retailer's website from Facebook and Instagram generating fewer cart abandonments and more conversions.

Meta Ads Plugin: simplifies the process of creating ads for Facebook and Instagram. Users can create campaigns natively within VTEX Admin, which will be automatically mirrored to Facebook Manager, with three main objectives: help retailers receive more inquiries from potential customers, increase their sales on the website and through the catalog. The functionality is tied to CAPI features to streamline and optimize creative work and metrics.

With the connector update, the chances of ad approval by Facebook are also optimized, as the suggested campaigns are more adequate to the guidelines assessed by the company.

VTEX customers worldwide, including Carrefour, C&A, Lenovo, Philips, Samsung, Walmart, and Whirlpool have already downloaded the first CAPI version.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where global brands and retailers run their world of commerce. VTEX puts its customers' businesses on a fast path to growth with a complete Commerce, Marketplace, and OMS solution. VTEX helps global companies build, manage and deliver native and advanced B2B, B2C, and Marketplace commerce experiences with unprecedented time to market and without complexity.

As a leader in digital commerce platforms, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,400 customers, among them AbInbev, Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola and Whirlpool, having over 3,200 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31st, 2021). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

