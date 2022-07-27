CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS OF $17.6 MILLION

Net income of $17.6 million , or $0.64 per diluted share for the quarter.

ROA of 0.96% and ROE of 14.93% for the quarter.

Total loans of $5.30 billion increased by $126.8 million , or 2.5% (10.0% annualized) in the second quarter.

Total deposits of $6.62 billion increased by $23.0 million , or 0.3% (1.2% annualized) in the second quarter. Core deposits increased by $34.6 million , or 0.6% (2.4% annualized) in the second quarter.

Net interest margin of 3.05% increased by 8 bp from the previous quarter.

Central Pacific Bank named the Best Bank in Hawaii by Forbes.

Board of Directors approved quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share.

HONOLULU, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank" or "CPB"), today reported net income for the second quarter of 2022 of $17.6 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.64, compared to net income in the second quarter of 2021 of $18.7 million, or EPS of $0.66, and net income in the first quarter of 2022 of $19.4 million, or EPS of $0.70. Net income for the second quarter of 2022, included an $8.5 million gain on the sale of the Company's Class B common stock of Visa, Inc., partially offset by a $4.9 million non-cash settlement charge related to the termination and settlement of the Company's defined benefit pension plan.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Central Pacific Financial Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to report strong financial performance for the second quarter, highlighted by solid double-digit annualized loan growth, continued inflow of core deposits, net interest margin expansion, and excellent asset quality. With these favorable trends, we expect to drive further growth in earnings throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Statewide Hawaii visitor arrivals are expected to exceed 90% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022, thanks in part to the gradual return of higher-spending international travelers. This will bode well for the state, creating additional opportunities for economic growth," said Arnold Martines, President and Chief Operating Officer.

During the second quarter, CPB was named the top bank in Hawaii in 2022 by Forbes. CPB finished ahead of the other local banks based on a survey that ranked all of the local banks on branch and digital services, overall customer service and trust as well as financial advice.

"This recognition validates that our digital and branch strategies are creating positive momentum in the market and is really a tribute to all of our hardworking employees who serve our valued customers to the best of their ability every day," Martines said.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $53.0 million, compared to $52.1 million in the year-ago quarter and $50.9 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.05%, compared to 3.16% in the year-ago quarter and 2.97% in the previous quarter. The sequential quarter increase in net interest income and net interest margin is primarily due to higher average loan balances and higher average yields earned on loans and investment securities. These increases were partially offset by lower net interest income and loan fees on PPP loans. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 included $0.9 million in net interest income and loan fees on PPP loans, compared to $1.9 million in the previous quarter. Net deferred fees on PPP loans remaining at June 30, 2022 was $0.9 million, compared to $1.7 million at March 31, 2022. Additional information on average balances, interest income and expenses and yields and rates is presented in Tables 4 and 5.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million, compared to releases of the credit loss reserves of $3.4 million and $3.2 million in the year-ago and previous quarters, respectively. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2022 was driven by the increase in our loan portfolio and net charge-offs.

Other operating income for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $17.1 million, compared to $10.5 million in the year-ago quarter and $9.6 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago and previous quarters was primarily due to the sale of our restricted Class B common stock of Visa, Inc. The investment was carried at a zero cost basis, therefore the entire net proceeds from the sale of $8.5 million were recorded as a gain on sale of investment securities. The increase was partially offset by lower income from bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"). The Company recognized BOLI expense of $1.0 million during second quarter of 2022, compared to BOLI income of $1.2 million and $0.5 million in the year-ago and previous quarters, respectively. The lower BOLI income was primarily attributable to market volatility, and was offset by lower deferred compensation expense in other operating expenses. Additional information on other operating income is presented in Table 3.

Other operating expense for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $45.3 million, compared to $41.4 million in the year-ago quarter and $38.2 million in the previous quarter. The increase in other operating expense from the year-ago and previous quarters was primarily due to the termination and settlement of our defined benefit pension plan resulting in a non-cash settlement charge of $4.9 million (included in other). Additional information on other operating expense is presented in Table 3.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2022 was 64.68%, compared to 66.20% in the year-ago quarter and 63.16% in the previous quarter.

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 26.0%, compared to 23.9% in the year-ago quarter and 23.7% in the previous quarter. The increase in the effective tax rate compared to the year-ago and previous quarters was primarily due to lower tax-exempt BOLI income.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at June 30, 2022 of $7.30 billion increased by $120.7 million, or 1.7% from $7.18 billion at June 30, 2021, and remained relatively unchanged from $7.30 billion at March 31, 2022.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at June 30, 2022 of $5.30 billion increased from $5.08 billion at June 30, 2021, and increased from $5.17 billion at March 31, 2022. The sequential quarter increase in total loans included growth in commercial mortgage loans of $60.1 million, consumer loans of $50.5 million, home equity loans of $21.9 million, construction of $21.7 million, and residential mortgage of $16.7 million, offset by declines in PPP loans of $24.1 million and other commercial loans of $20.2 million. Loans by geographic distribution are summarized in Table 6.

Total deposits at June 30, 2022 of $6.62 billion increased from $6.40 billion at June 30, 2021, and increased from $6.60 billion at March 31, 2022. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits and time deposits up to $250,000, totaled $6.16 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased by $34.6 million from March 31, 2022. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 80.1% at June 30, 2022, compared to 78.4% at March 31, 2022. Core deposit and total deposit balances are summarized in Table 7.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2022 totaled $5.0 million, or 0.07% of total assets, compared to $6.7 million, or 0.09% of total assets at June 30, 2021, and $5.3 million, or 0.07% of total assets at March 31, 2022. Additional information on nonperforming assets, past due and restructured loans is presented in Table 8.

Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2022 totaled $1.0 million, compared to net charge-offs of $0.8 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $0.4 million in the previous quarter.

The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at June 30, 2022 was 1.23%, compared to 1.53% at June 30, 2021 and 1.25% at March 31, 2022. Additional information on net charge-offs and recoveries and the allowance for credit losses is presented in Tables 9 and 10.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $455.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $552.8 million and $486.3 million at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The decline in shareholders' equity was primarily due to an increase in unrealized losses on our available-for-sale investment securities portfolio which flow through accumulated other comprehensive income, and were driven by the rising interest rate environment.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 174,429 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $4.2 million, or an average cost per share of $24.18. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company returned $25.3 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At June 30, 2022, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.6%, 11.6%, 13.9%, and 10.7%, respectively, compared to 8.5%, 11.9%, 14.2%, and 10.9%, respectively, at March 31, 2022.

On July 26, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items. These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses, credits or gains. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) to discuss the quarterly results. Individuals are encouraged to listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank. Alternatively, investors may participate in the live call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (access code: 499388). A playback of the call will be available through August 24, 2022 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (access code: 673448) and on the Company's website. Information which may be discussed in the conference call is provided in an earnings supplement presentation on the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.30 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 28 branches and 65 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

Equal Housing Lender

Member FDIC

**********

Forward-Looking Statements ("FLS")

This document may contain FLS concerning: projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital position, credit losses, net interest margin or other financial items; statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Central Pacific Financial Corp. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to business plans, use of capital resources, products or services and regulatory developments and regulatory actions; statements of future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our business initiatives; or any statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," "hopes," "targeting," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "estimates," "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify FLS but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

While we believe that our FLS and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those statements or projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic virus (and ongoing pandemic variants) on local, national and international economies, including, but not limited to, the adverse impact on tourism and construction in the State of Hawaii, our borrowers, customers, third-party contractors, vendors and employees as well as the effects of government programs and initiatives in response to COVID-19; the impact of our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and fulfillment of government guarantees on our PPP loans; the increase in inventory or adverse conditions in the real estate market and deterioration in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; our ability to achieve the objectives of our RISE2020 initiative; our ability to successfully implement and achieve the objectives of our Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") initiatives, including adoption of the initiatives by customers and risks faced by any of our bank collaborations including reputational and regulatory risk; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, tsunamis, storms, earthquakes and pandemic viruses and diseases, including COVID-19) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military, and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in domestic economic conditions, including any destabilization in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact of declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), changes in capital standards, other regulatory reform and federal and state legislation, including but not limited to regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB"), government-sponsored enterprise reform, and any related rules and regulations which affect our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of, and our ability to comply with, any regulations or regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; ability to successfully implement our initiatives to lower our efficiency ratio; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "FRB" or the "Federal Reserve"); inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations, including the anticipated replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") Index and the impact on our loans and debt which are tied to that index and uncertainties regarding potential alternative reference rates, including the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"); negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common stock; political instability; acts of war or terrorism; pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequence therefrom; the ability to address deficiencies in our internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB"), the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters and the cost and resources required to implement such changes; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our personnel, organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

For further information with respect to factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from the expectations or projections stated in the FLS, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. We urge investors to consider all of these factors carefully in evaluating the FLS contained in this Form 8-K. FLS speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any FLS to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





TABLE 1





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Jun 30, except for per share amounts)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT



























Net interest income

$ 52,978

$ 50,935

$ 53,096

$ 56,086

$ 52,061

$ 103,913

$ 101,865 Provision (credit) for credit losses

989

(3,195)

(7,692)

(2,635)

(3,443)

(2,206)

(4,264) Total other operating income

17,138

9,551

11,566

10,253

10,530

26,689

21,241 Total other operating expense

45,349

38,205

42,422

41,345

41,433

83,554

79,279 Income tax expense

6,184

6,038

7,605

6,814

5,887

12,222

11,339 Net income

17,594

19,438

22,327

20,815

18,714

37,032

36,752 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.64

$ 0.70

$ 0.80

$ 0.74

$ 0.66

$ 1.34

$ 1.31 Diluted earnings per common share

0.64

0.70

0.80

0.74

0.66

1.33

1.29 Dividends declared per common share

0.26

0.26

0.25

0.24

0.24

0.52

0.47





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets (ROA) [1]

0.96 %

1.06 %

1.22 %

1.15 %

1.06 %

1.01 %

1.07 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [1]

14.93

14.44

16.05

14.82

13.56

14.67

13.31 Average shareholders' equity to average assets

6.45

7.34

7.61

7.79

7.84

6.89

8.01 Efficiency ratio [2]

64.68

63.16

65.61

62.32

66.20

63.98

64.40 Net interest margin (NIM) [1]

3.05

2.97

3.08

3.31

3.16

3.01

3.18 Dividend payout ratio [3]

40.63

37.14

31.25

32.43

36.36

39.10

36.43





























SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES



























Average loans, including loans held for sale

$ 5,221,300

$ 5,114,260

$ 5,073,069

$ 5,022,909

$ 5,110,820

$ 5,168,076

$ 5,095,433 Average interest-earning assets

6,982,556

6,932,649

6,890,829

6,761,643

6,606,779

6,957,918

6,457,115 Average assets

7,309,939

7,341,850

7,315,325

7,210,210

7,039,928

7,325,042

6,890,195 Average deposits

6,626,462

6,581,593

6,536,826

6,424,768

6,269,516

6,603,467

6,114,975 Average interest-bearing liabilities

4,442,172

4,429,114

4,407,612

4,221,073

4,253,382

4,435,678

4,207,670 Average shareholders' equity

471,420

538,601

556,462

561,606

552,102

504,825

552,039































[1] ROA and ROE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (ie. 30/360, actual/actual). [2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income). [3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share.







































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights











(Unaudited)













TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)





















Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,



2022

2022

2021

2021

2021 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital ratio

8.6 %

8.5 %

8.5 %

8.5 %

8.6 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.6

11.9

12.2

12.2

12.7 Total risk-based capital ratio

13.9

14.2

14.5

14.6

14.9 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

10.7

10.9

11.2

11.2

11.6 Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital ratio

9.0

9.0

8.9

9.0

9.1 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.2

12.6

12.8

13.0

13.5 Total risk-based capital ratio

13.5

13.8

14.0

14.3

14.6 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.2

12.6

12.8

13.0

13.5

























Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021 BALANCE SHEET



















Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 5,301,633

$ 5,174,837

$ 5,101,649

$ 5,045,797

$ 5,077,318 Total assets

7,299,178

7,298,819

7,419,089

7,298,231

7,178,481 Total deposits

6,622,061

6,599,031

6,639,158

6,515,863

6,397,159 Long-term debt

105,738

105,677

105,616

105,556

105,495 Total shareholders' equity

455,100

486,328

558,219

555,419

552,793 Total shareholders' equity to total assets

6.23 %

6.66 %

7.52 %

7.61 %

7.70 %





















ASSET QUALITY



















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 65,211

$ 64,754

$ 68,097

$ 74,587

$ 77,781 Nonaccrual loans

4,983

5,336

5,881

7,237

6,745 Non-performing assets (NPA)

4,983

5,336

5,881

7,237

6,745 ACL to total loans

1.23 %

1.25 %

1.33 %

1.48 %

1.53 % ACL to core loans (refer to Table 9)

1.23 %

1.26 %

1.36 %

1.55 %

1.68 % ACL to nonaccrual loans

1,308.67 %

1,213.53 %

1,157.92 %

1,030.63 %

1,153.17 % NPA to total assets

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.10 %

0.09 %





















PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING



















Book value per common share

$ 16.57

$ 17.63

$ 20.14

$ 19.84

$ 19.59 Closing market price per common share

21.45

27.90

28.17

25.68

26.06



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

















TABLE 2

























Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021 ASSETS



















Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 108,389

$ 83,947

$ 81,506

$ 108,669

$ 116,009 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

22,741

118,183

247,401

240,173

224,469 Investment securities:



















Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

787,373

1,199,482

1,631,699

1,535,450

1,407,340 Held-to-maturity debt securities, at amortized cost; fair value of: $635,565 at June 30, 2022, $329,503 at March 31, 2022, and none at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021

663,365

329,507

—

—

— Equity securities, at fair value

—

—

—

1,593

1,578 Total investment securities

1,450,738

1,528,989

1,631,699

1,537,043

1,408,918 Loans held for sale

535

4,677

3,531

5,290

5,361 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,301,633

5,174,837

5,101,649

5,045,797

5,077,318 Less: allowance for credit losses

65,211

64,754

68,097

74,587

77,781 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

5,236,422

5,110,083

5,033,552

4,971,210

4,999,537 Premises and equipment, net

88,664

79,455

80,354

80,190

76,740 Accrued interest receivable

17,146

16,423

16,709

17,110

19,014 Investment in unconsolidated entities

37,341

31,092

29,679

30,397

31,052 Mortgage servicing rights

9,369

9,480

9,738

9,976

10,500 Bank-owned life insurance

167,202

167,407

169,148

167,961

167,289 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock

8,943

8,943

7,964

7,952

8,149 Right of use lease asset

36,978

38,435

39,441

40,757

41,890 Other assets

114,710

101,705

68,367

81,503

69,553 Total assets

$ 7,299,178

$ 7,298,819

$ 7,419,089

$ 7,298,231

$ 7,178,481 LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 2,282,967

$ 2,269,562

$ 2,291,246

$ 2,195,404

$ 2,203,806 Interest-bearing demand

1,444,566

1,433,284

1,415,277

1,372,626

1,341,280 Savings and money market

2,214,146

2,197,647

2,225,903

2,296,968

2,048,945 Time

680,382

698,538

706,732

650,865

803,128 Total deposits

6,622,061

6,599,031

6,639,158

6,515,863

6,397,159 Long-term debt

105,738

105,677

105,616

105,556

105,495 Lease liability

38,037

39,610

40,731

41,933

43,112 Other liabilities

78,242

68,123

75,317

79,412

79,874 Total liabilities

6,844,078

6,812,441

6,860,822

6,742,764

6,625,640 EQUITY



















Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021

—

—

—

—

— Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 27,463,562 at June 30, 2022, 27,584,929 at March 31, 2022, 27,714,071 at December 31, 2021, 27,999,588 at September 30, 2021, and 28,218,860 at June 30, 2021

417,862

421,153

426,091

436,957

440,854 Additional paid-in capital

98,977

98,270

98,073

97,279

96,182 Retained earnings

64,693

54,252

42,015

22,916

10,831 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(126,432)

(87,347)

(7,960)

(1,733)

4,926 Total shareholders' equity

455,100

486,328

558,219

555,419

552,793 Non-controlling interest

—

50

48

48

48 Total equity

455,100

486,378

558,267

555,467

552,841 Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,299,178

$ 7,298,819

$ 7,419,089

$ 7,298,231

$ 7,178,481













































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





TABLE 3













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans

$ 46,963

$ 44,949

$ 47,576

$ 51,104

$ 49,024

$ 91,912

$ 95,098 Interest and dividends on investment securities:



























Taxable investment securities

7,200

7,134

6,667

6,210

4,447

14,334

9,553 Tax-exempt investment securities

642

651

642

470

346

1,293

860 Dividend income on investment securities

—

21

21

18

18

21

36 Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

191

72

86

105

61

263

71 Dividend income on FHLB stock

68

59

61

62

63

127

122 Total interest income

55,064

52,886

55,053

57,969

53,959

107,950

105,740 Interest expense:



























Interest on deposits:



























Demand

144

112

104

101

93

256

179 Savings and money market

317

329

352

332

282

646

556 Time

490

469

478

428

498

959

1,086 Interest on short-term borrowings

2

—

—

—

—

2

2 Interest on long-term debt

1,133

1,041

1,023

1,022

1,025

2,174

2,052 Total interest expense

2,086

1,951

1,957

1,883

1,898

4,037

3,875 Net interest income

52,978

50,935

53,096

56,086

52,061

103,913

101,865 Provision (credit) for credit losses

989

(3,195)

(7,692)

(2,635)

(3,443)

(2,206)

(4,264) Net interest income after provision (credit)

for credit losses

51,989

54,130

60,788

58,721

55,504

106,119

106,129 Other operating income:



























Mortgage banking income

1,140

1,172

1,902

1,327

1,533

2,312

4,503 Service charges on deposit accounts

2,026

1,861

1,800

1,637

1,443

3,887

2,921 Other service charges and fees

4,610

4,488

5,016

4,942

4,619

9,098

8,409 Income from fiduciary activities

1,188

1,154

1,283

1,292

1,269

2,342

2,500 Net gain on sales of investment securities

8,506

—

—

100

50

8,506

50 Income from bank-owned life insurance

(1,028)

539

946

540

1,210

(489)

2,007 Other

696

337

619

415

406

1,033

851 Total other operating income

17,138

9,551

11,566

10,253

10,530

26,689

21,241 Other operating expense:



























Salaries and employee benefits

22,369

20,942

23,030

23,566

23,790

43,311

43,617 Net occupancy

4,448

3,774

4,129

4,185

4,055

8,222

7,819 Equipment

1,075

1,082

1,207

1,089

1,048

2,157

2,048 Communication

744

806

922

824

756

1,550

1,525 Legal and professional services

2,916

2,626

2,928

2,575

2,572

5,542

4,949 Computer software

3,624

3,082

3,125

2,998

3,398

6,706

7,181 Advertising

1,150

1,150

1,179

1,329

1,329

2,300

2,987 Other

9,023

4,743

5,902

4,779

4,485

13,766

9,153 Total other operating expense

45,349

38,205

42,422

41,345

41,433

83,554

79,279 Income before income taxes

23,778

25,476

29,932

27,629

24,601

49,254

48,091 Income tax expense

6,184

6,038

7,605

6,814

5,887

12,222

11,339 Net income

$ 17,594

$ 19,438

$ 22,327

$ 20,815

$ 18,714

$ 37,032

$ 36,752 Per common share data:



























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.64

$ 0.70

$ 0.80

$ 0.74

$ 0.66

$ 1.34

$ 1.31 Diluted earnings per share

0.64

0.70

0.80

0.74

0.66

1.33

1.29 Cash dividends declared

0.26

0.26

0.25

0.24

0.24

0.52

0.47 Basic weighted average shares outstanding

27,516,284

27,591,390

27,769,651

27,967,089

28,173,710

27,553,629

28,141,360 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

27,676,619

27,874,924

28,045,826

28,175,953

28,456,624

27,759,187

28,407,479































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited)









TABLE 4

















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021



Average

Average





Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:



































Interest-bearing deposits in other financial

institutions

$ 106,083

0.72 %

$ 191

$ 157,861

0.18 %

$ 72

$ 222,934

0.11 %

$ 61 Investment securities, excluding valuation

allowance:



































Taxable

1,532,282

1.88

7,200

1,535,039

1.86

7,155

1,172,183

1.52

4,465 Tax-exempt [1]

113,934

2.85

813

117,493

2.80

824

92,702

1.89

438 Total investment securities

1,646,216

1.95

8,013

1,652,532

1.93

7,979

1,264,885

1.55

4,903 Loans, including loans held for sale

5,221,300

3.60

46,963

5,114,260

3.54

44,949

5,110,820

3.84

49,024 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

8,957

3.02

68

7,996

2.98

59

8,140

3.11

63 Total interest-earning assets

6,982,556

3.17

55,235

6,932,649

3.08

53,059

6,606,779

3.28

54,051 Noninterest-earning assets

327,383









409,201









433,149







Total assets

$ 7,309,939









$ 7,341,850









$ 7,039,928













































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,435,088

0.04 %

$ 144

$ 1,425,303

0.03 %

$ 112

$ 1,269,676

0.03 %

$ 93 Savings and money market deposits

2,204,934

0.06

317

2,212,426

0.06

329

2,028,583

0.06

282 Time deposits up to $250,000

217,605

0.27

148

223,661

0.28

156

231,922

0.34

196 Time deposits over $250,000

478,483

0.29

342

462,087

0.28

313

617,745

0.20

302 Total interest-bearing deposits

4,336,110

0.09

951

4,323,477

0.09

910

4,147,926

0.08

873 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

363

1.84

2

—

—

—

—

—

— Long-term debt

105,699

4.30

1,133

105,637

4.00

1,041

105,456

3.90

1,025 Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,442,172

0.19

2,086

4,429,114

0.18

1,951

4,253,382

0.18

1,898 Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,290,352









2,258,116









2,121,590







Other liabilities

105,979









115,971









112,852







Total liabilities

6,838,503









6,803,201









6,487,824







Shareholders' equity

471,420









538,601









552,102







Non-controlling interest

16









48









2







Total equity

471,436









538,649









552,104







Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,309,939









$ 7,341,850









$ 7,039,928













































Net interest income









$ 53,149









$ 51,108









$ 52,153





































Interest rate spread





2.98 %









2.90 %









3.10 %









































Net interest margin





3.05 %









2.97 %









3.16 %









































[1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%.







































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited)





TABLE 5













Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021



Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other financial

institutions

$ 131,829

0.40 %

$ 263

$ 133,684

0.11 %

$ 71 Investment securities, excluding valuation

allowance:























Taxable

1,533,570

1.87

14,355

1,126,978

1.70

9,589 Tax-exempt [1]

115,964

2.82

1,637

93,181

2.34

1,089 Total investment securities

1,649,534

1.94

15,992

1,220,159

1.75

10,678 Loans, including loans held for sale

5,168,076

3.58

91,912

5,095,433

3.75

95,098 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

8,479

3.00

127

7,839

3.12

122 Total interest-earning assets

6,957,918

3.13

108,294

6,457,115

3.30

105,969 Noninterest-earning assets

367,124









433,080







Total assets

$ 7,325,042









$ 6,890,195

































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,430,222

0.04 %

$ 256

$ 1,228,548

0.03 %

$ 179 Savings and money market deposits

2,208,659

0.06

646

2,000,845

0.06

556 Time deposits up to $250,000

220,617

0.28

303

234,361

0.38

437 Time deposits over $250,000

470,330

0.28

656

637,266

0.21

649 Total interest-bearing deposits

4,329,828

0.09

1,861

4,101,020

0.09

1,821 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other

short-term borrowings

182

1.84

2

1,221

0.30

2 Long-term debt

105,668

4.15

2,174

105,429

3.93

2,052 Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,435,678

0.18

4,037

4,207,670

0.19

3,875 Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,273,639









2,013,955







Other liabilities

110,868









116,529







Total liabilities

6,820,185









6,338,154







Shareholders' equity

504,825









552,039







Non-controlling interest

32









2







Total equity

504,857









552,041







Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,325,042









$ 6,890,195

































Net interest income









$ 104,257









$ 102,094

























Interest rate spread





2.95 %









3.11 %





























Net interest margin





3.01 %









3.18 %





























[1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%.



























CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Loans by Geographic Distribution













(Unaudited)

















TABLE 6

























Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021 HAWAII:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 19,469

$ 43,380

$ 87,459

$ 198,315

$ 395,352 Other

367,676

407,559

422,388

404,751

389,341 Real estate:



















Construction

134,103

122,329

122,867

128,908

133,457 Residential mortgage

1,890,783

1,874,048

1,875,980

1,748,729

1,711,801 Home equity

698,209

676,326

637,249

618,951

583,430 Commercial mortgage

994,405

927,241

922,146

915,746

926,006 Consumer

341,213

337,188

333,843

331,987

328,332 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

4,445,858

4,388,071

4,401,932

4,347,387

4,467,719 Allowance for credit losses

(51,374)

(51,521)

(55,808)

(62,126)

(67,773) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 4,394,484

$ 4,336,550

$ 4,346,124

$ 4,285,261

$ 4,399,946





















U.S. MAINLAND: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 712

$ 851

$ 3,868

$ 20,356

$ 39,258 Other

156,567

136,857

107,733

114,122

96,884 Real estate:



















Construction

10,935

988

—

—

— Commercial mortgage

309,230

316,258

298,058

292,671

260,424 Consumer

378,331

331,812

290,058

271,261

213,033 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

855,775

786,766

699,717

698,410

609,599 Allowance for credit losses

(13,837)

(13,233)

(12,289)

(12,461)

(10,008) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 841,938

$ 773,533

$ 687,428

$ 685,949

$ 599,591





















TOTAL:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 20,181

$ 44,231

$ 91,327

$ 218,671

$ 434,610 Other

524,243

544,416

530,121

518,873

486,225 Real estate:



















Construction

145,038

123,317

122,867

128,908

133,457 Residential mortgage

1,890,783

1,874,048

1,875,980

1,748,729

1,711,801 Home equity

698,209

676,326

637,249

618,951

583,430 Commercial mortgage

1,303,635

1,243,499

1,220,204

1,208,417

1,186,430 Consumer

719,544

669,000

623,901

603,248

541,365 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,301,633

5,174,837

5,101,649

5,045,797

5,077,318 Allowance for credit losses

(65,211)

(64,754)

(68,097)

(74,587)

(77,781) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 5,236,422

$ 5,110,083

$ 5,033,552

$ 4,971,210

$ 4,999,537





















[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Deposits











(Unaudited)

















TABLE 7

























Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021 Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 2,282,967

$ 2,269,562

$ 2,291,246

$ 2,195,404

$ 2,203,806 Interest-bearing demand

1,444,566

1,433,284

1,415,277

1,372,626

1,341,280 Savings and money market

2,214,146

2,197,647

2,225,903

2,296,968

2,048,945 Time deposits less than $100,000

129,103

132,712

136,584

139,358

141,498 Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000

84,840

87,838

88,873

87,491

89,710 Core deposits

6,155,622

6,121,043

6,157,883

6,091,847

5,825,239





















Government time deposits

165,000

188,000

214,950

238,950

403,755 Other time deposits greater than $250,000

301,439

289,988

266,325

185,066

168,165 Total time deposits greater than $250,000

466,439

477,988

481,275

424,016

571,920 Total deposits

$ 6,622,061

$ 6,599,031

$ 6,639,158

$ 6,515,863

$ 6,397,159























CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans



















(Unaudited)

















TABLE 8

























Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021 Nonaccrual loans: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

$ 333

$ 293

$ 183

$ 689

$ 699 Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

3,490

3,804

4,623

5,351

5,280 Home equity

592

820

786

880

434 Consumer

568

419

289

317

332 Total nonaccrual loans

4,983

5,336

5,881

7,237

6,745 Other real estate owned ("OREO"):



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

—

—

—

—

— Total OREO

—

—

—

—

— Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

4,983

5,336

5,881

7,237

6,745 Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

309

592

945

—

29 Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

—

111

—

444

1,438 Home equity

—

—

44

—

— Consumer

842

621

374

166

100 Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing

interest

1,151

1,324

1,363

610

1,567 Restructured loans still accruing interest: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

—

—

—

12

26 Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

2,006

2,751

3,768

4,458

4,258 Commercial mortgage

965

1,004

1,043

1,577

1,636 Consumer

76

83

92

99

132 Total restructured loans still accruing interest

3,047

3,838

4,903

6,146

6,052 Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and

restructured

loans still accruing interest

$ 9,181

$ 10,498

$ 12,147

$ 13,993

$ 14,364





















Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans

0.09 %

0.10 %

0.12 %

0.14 %

0.13 % Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.09 %

0.10 %

0.12 %

0.14 %

0.13 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still

accruing interest

as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.12 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.16 % Total NPAs, loans delinquent for 90 days or more and

restructured loans

still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.17 %

0.20 %

0.24 %

0.28 %

0.28 %





















Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:



















Balance at beginning of quarter

$ 5,336

$ 5,881

$ 7,237

$ 6,745

$ 7,194 Additions

1,881

1,659

1,375

1,951

1,879 Reductions:



















Payments

(285)

(1,598)

(933)

(767)

(1,120) Return to accrual status

(979)

(38)

(1,034)

(141)

(84) Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments

(970)

(568)

(764)

(551)

(1,124) Total reductions

(2,234)

(2,204)

(2,731)

(1,459)

(2,328) Balance at end of quarter

$ 4,983

$ 5,336

$ 5,881

$ 7,237

$ 6,745























[1] Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the revised Interagency Statement were applied to loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic as eligible and applicable. This relief ended on January 1, 2022. These loan modifications were not included in the delinquent or restructured loan balances presented above.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans







(Unaudited)





TABLE 9













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"):



























ACL at beginning of period

$ 64,754

$ 68,097

$ 74,587

$ 77,781

$ 81,553

$ 68,097

$ 83,269





























(Credit) provision for credit losses on loans [1] [2]

1,456

(2,931)

(7,417)

(2,969)

(2,963)

(1,475)

(3,937)





























Charge-offs:



























Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

487

254

379

334

401

741

1,010 Consumer

1,390

1,216

952

829

1,523

2,606

2,621 Total charge-offs

1,877

1,470

1,331

1,163

1,924

3,347

3,631





























Recoveries:



























Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

215

350

358

281

276

565

365 Real estate:



























Construction

62

—

1,159

—

—

62

— Residential mortgage

36

112

13

53

186

148

292 Home equity

—

—

—

—

—

—

9 Commercial mortgage

—

—

—

—

65

—

73 Consumer

565

596

728

604

588

1,161

1,341 Total recoveries

878

1,058

2,258

938

1,115

1,936

2,080 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

999

412

(927)

225

809

1,411

1,551 ACL at end of period

$ 65,211

$ 64,754

$ 68,097

$ 74,587

$ 77,781

$ 65,211

$ 77,781





























Average loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 5,221,300

$ 5,114,260

$ 5,073,069

$ 5,022,909

$ 5,110,820

$ 5,168,076

$ 5,095,433 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans

0.08 %

0.03 %

(0.07) %

0.02 %

0.06 %

0.05 %

0.06 %































[1] In 2020, the Company recorded a reserve on accrued interest receivable ("AIR") of $0.2 million for loans on payment forbearance or deferral, which were granted to borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This reserve was recorded as a contra-asset against AIR with the offset to the provision for credit losses. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company reversed the entire reserve on AIR. The provision for credit losses presented in this table excludes the provision for credit losses on AIR. [2] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income. The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities. For roll-forward purposes, in this table we exclude the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



















(Unaudited)

















TABLE 10





















The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our core loans and the ratios of our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total loans and ACL to core loans (or total loans, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans), for each of the periods indicated:

























Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021 ACL

$ 65,211

$ 64,754

$ 68,097

$ 74,587

$ 77,781





















Total loans

$ 5,301,633

$ 5,174,837

$ 5,101,649

$ 5,045,797

$ 5,077,318 Less: PPP loans

20,181

44,231

91,327

218,671

434,610 Core loans (or total loans, excluding PPP loans)

$ 5,281,452

$ 5,130,606

5,010,322

4,827,126

$ 4,642,708





















Ratio of ACL to total loans

1.23 %

1.25 %

1.33 %

1.48 %

1.53 % Ratio of ACL to core loans

1.23 %

1.26 %

1.36 %

1.55 %

1.68 %

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Central Pacific Financial Corp.