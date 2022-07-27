First Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Results

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $36.6 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $34.0 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022 and $29.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, recorded in the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded net income of $70.6 million, or $1.98 per diluted common share, compared to $57.5 million, or $2.02 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
On June 21, 2022, the Company announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire GrandSouth Bancorporation ("GrandSouth"), headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, in an all-stock transaction. This transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and approval of GrandSouth's shareholders, and is expected to close in the late fourth quarter of 2022 or early first quarter of 2023. GrandSouth operates eight branches throughout South Carolina and currently has $1.2 billion in total assets, $952.8 million in loans, and $1.1 billion in deposits.
Richard H. Moore, CEO and Chairman of the Company, stated, "First Bank had a very strong quarter. Loan growth exceeded our expectations and we have continued to maintain strong asset quality and are focused on credit discipline. We are excited about combining with GrandSouth which provides us the opportunity to accelerate First Bank's South Carolina expansion and partner with extremely talented bankers in growth markets."
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Annualized return on average assets of 1.40% and annualized return on average common equity of 13.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
- Tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.18% for the quarter with continued low cost of funds, and net interest income grew 1.8% from the first quarter of 2022 ("the linked quarter").
- Total noninterest expense was down 4.0% as compared to the first quarter driven by lower merger expenses and operating cost controls.
- Annualized loan growth for the quarter was 11.8%; credit quality continues to be strong with decreases in nonperforming assets ("NPA") for the third straight quarter. NPA to total assets ratio of 0.39% as of June 30, 2022, down from 0.46% for the linked quarter and 0.51% for the comparable period of 2021.
- Total common equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.80% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.91%.
- Quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share declared, a 10.0% increase over the dividend rate in the comparable period of 2021.
The following discussions and comparisons to the prior year financial periods presented are impacted by the Company's acquisition of Select Bancorp, Inc. ("Select") completed in the fourth quarter of 2021 which contributed $1.3 billion in loans and $1.6 billion in deposits as of the acquisition date.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $78.3 million, a 33.2% increase from the $58.8 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021 and a 1.8% increase from the first quarter of 2022. The increases in net interest income from the prior year period was driven by higher earning assets related to both organic growth and the Select acquisition, offset somewhat by a reduction in net interest margin ("NIM").
The Company's tax-equivalent NIM (calculated by dividing tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets) for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.18%, compared to 3.21% for the linked quarter and 3.22% for the second quarter of 2021. Contributing to the the reduction in NIM was the payoff of loans during the first quarter of 2022 at higher rates than new originations. Also contributing to the lower NIM were fluctuations in loan discount accretion which deceased to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Average interest-earning assets increased 34.7% from the second quarter of 2021, and 1.4% from the linked quarter with growth in both loans and investment securities.
Allowance for Credit Losses, Provisions for Credit Losses, and Asset Quality
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company did not record any provision for credit losses or provision for unfunded commitments. This is compared to a provision for credit losses of $3.5 million and a reversal of provision for unfunded commitments of ($1.5) million for the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter provisions related to updated economic forecasts and recalibration of the CECL model assumptions to include historical loss rates from the Select acquired portfolio. For the second quarter of 2022, no additional provisions were necessary based on the assumptions and loan mix inputs to the CECL model. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $12.0 million at June 30, 2022 and is included in the line items "Other Liabilities".
Asset quality continues to improve with annualized net loan recoveries of (0.01%) for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a net charge-off ratio of 0.07% for the same period of 2021. Total nonperforming assets amounted to $41.1 million at June 30, 2022, or 0.39% of total assets, down from $48.9 million, or 0.46% of total assets for the linked quarter, and $41.8 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at June 30, 2021.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $17.3 million, a 19.2% decrease from the $21.4 million recorded for the second quarter of 2021 and a 10.3% decrease from the linked quarter. The primary factors driving fluctuations between the comparable periods were as follows:
- SBA loan sale gains amounted to $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $3.3 million for the linked quarter and $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was related to the timing of sales and the volume of originated loans available to be sold in each period.
- Fees from presold mortgages amounted to $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 59.5% from the linked quarter, and a decrease of 80.0% from the $2.3 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021. Mortgage loan refinancing and origination volumes have declined significantly due to increases in mortgage interest rates.
- SBA consulting fees declined $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the prior year, and are down 9.7% from the linked quarter as a direct result of lower PPP-related revenue.
- Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products amounted to $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 21.8% as compared to the linked quarter driven by higher volume of transactions. The decline in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the $2.5 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021 was due to the sale of substantially all of the assets of the Company's property and casualty insurance agency subsidiary on June 30, 2021.
- Increases in the second quarter compared to the linked quarter and the prior year period in "Service charges on deposit accounts" and "Other service charges, commissions and fees" were driven by the Select acquisition and related increases in the number of new customers and transaction accounts, combined with continued organic growth in transaction accounts.
- Other gains amounted to $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $3.2 million for the first six months of 2022, primarily related to death benefits realized on bank-owned life insurance policies. Gains for the comparable periods of 2021 were driven by the sale of the operations and substantially all of the assets of First Bank Insurance Services in June 2021.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses amounted to $49.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $51.5 million for the linked quarter and $41.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. The reduction in noninterest expense from the linked quarter is driven by a $2.7 million reduction in merger and acquisition expenses. The increase in noninterest expenses from the prior year period was driven by higher operating expenses resulting from the Select acquisition.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rates were 20.7% and 21.3% for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The 2022 reduction in effective tax rate was related to higher tax-exempt income relative to taxable income.
Balance Sheet and Capital
Total assets at June 30, 2022 amounted to $10.6 billion, a 28.8% increase from a year earlier. The growth was driven by a combination of organic loan and deposit growth and the acquisition of Select.
Total investment securities increased $672.2 million from June 30, 2021 to total $3.1 billion at June 30, 2022, as the Company invested cash from higher levels of deposits realized in 2021.
Total loans amounted to $6.2 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $1.5 billion, or 30.6%, from June 30, 2021, due primarily to the Select acquisition. Loan growth for the second quarter of 2022 amounted to $178.5 million, an annualized growth rate of 11.8%.
Total deposits amounted to $9.4 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $2.2 billion, or 30.5%, from June 30, 2021. Exclusive of deposits acquired from Select, the high core deposit growth is believed to be due to a combination of stimulus funds and changes in customer behaviors during the pandemic, as well as ongoing growth initiatives by the Company.
The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at June 30, 2022 of 14.91% compared to 15.27% reported at June 30, 2021. The decline resulted from the high balance sheet growth experienced between the periods. The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 6.70% at June 30, 2022, a decrease of 161 basis points from a year earlier, with the decline driven by the higher unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in equity.
First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $10.6 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 108 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."
Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.
Caution about Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
June30,
June 30,
June 30,
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 65,077
$ 64,202
52,295
$ 129,279
$ 103,368
Interest on investment securities
14,489
14,258
8,263
28,747
14,499
Other interest income
881
649
581
1,530
1,281
Total interest income
80,447
79,109
61,139
159,556
119,148
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
1,585
1,771
1,999
3,356
4,387
Interest on borrowings
592
460
381
1,052
764
Total interest expense
2,177
2,231
2,380
4,408
5,151
Net interest income
78,270
76,878
58,759
155,148
113,997
Provision for loan losses
—
3,500
—
3,500
—
(Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments
—
(1,500)
1,939
(1,500)
1,939
Total provision for credit losses
—
2,000
1,939
2,000
1,939
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
78,270
74,878
56,820
153,148
112,058
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,700
3,541
2,824
7,241
5,557
Other service charges, commissions, and fees
7,882
7,005
6,496
14,887
12,018
Fees from presold mortgage loans
454
1,121
2,274
1,575
6,818
Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products
1,151
945
2,466
2,096
4,656
SBA consulting fees
704
780
2,187
1,484
4,951
SBA loan sale gains
841
3,261
2,996
4,102
5,326
Bank-owned life insurance income
942
976
614
1,918
1,234
Other gains, net
1,590
1,622
1,517
3,212
1,483
Total noninterest income
17,264
19,251
21,374
36,515
42,043
Noninterest expenses
Salaries expense
23,799
23,454
21,187
47,253
41,318
Employee benefit expense
6,310
5,578
4,084
11,888
8,658
Occupancy and equipment related expense
4,636
4,688
3,721
9,324
7,670
Merger and acquisition expenses
737
3,484
411
4,221
411
Intangibles amortization expense
953
1,017
845
1,970
1,742
Foreclosed property gains, net
(292)
(80)
(173)
(372)
(16)
Other operating expenses
13,255
13,324
10,910
26,579
21,267
Total noninterest expenses
49,398
51,465
40,985
100,863
81,050
Income before income taxes
46,136
42,664
37,209
88,800
73,051
Income tax expense
9,551
8,695
7,924
18,246
15,572
Net income
$ 36,585
$ 33,969
29,285
70,554
57,479
Earnings per common share - diluted
$ 1.03
$ 0.95
1.03
$ 1.98
$ 2.02
ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
Net interest income, as reported
$ 78,270
$ 76,878
58,759
$ 155,148
$ 113,997
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)
669
697
517
1,366
959
Net interest income, tax-equivalent
$ 78,939
$ 77,575
59,276
156,514
114,956
(1)
This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands)
At June 30,
(unaudited)
At March 31,
2022
(unaudited)
At December 31,
(audited)
At June 30,
2021
(unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 85,139
124,785
128,228
83,851
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
348,964
440,974
332,934
391,375
Total cash and cash equivalents
434,103
565,759
461,162
475,226
Investment securities
3,079,034
3,231,138
3,144,239
2,406,881
Presold mortgages in process of settlement
4,655
5,672
19,257
13,762
SBA and other loans held for sale
638
3,630
61,003
5,480
Loans
6,243,170
6,064,698
6,081,715
4,782,064
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(82,181)
(82,069)
(78,789)
(65,022)
Net loans
6,160,989
5,982,629
6,002,926
4,717,042
Premises and equipment
135,143
135,482
136,092
123,395
Operating right-of-use lease assets
19,707
20,380
20,719
16,432
Intangible assets
379,615
381,191
382,090
242,968
Foreclosed properties
658
2,750
3,071
826
Bank-owned life insurance
163,831
164,273
165,786
108,209
Other assets
187,842
159,156
112,556
90,361
Total assets
$ 10,566,215
10,652,060
10,508,901
8,200,582
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing checking accounts
$ 3,699,725
3,593,642
3,348,622
2,651,143
Interest-bearing checking accounts
1,537,487
1,577,197
1,593,231
1,378,865
Money market accounts
2,572,118
2,636,913
2,562,283
1,820,475
Savings accounts
747,272
735,659
708,054
593,629
Time deposits > $100,000
521,853
543,542
613,414
510,722
Other time deposits
281,293
298,194
299,025
216,524
Total deposits
9,359,748
9,385,147
9,124,629
7,171,358
Borrowings
67,445
67,415
67,386
61,252
Operating lease liabilities
20,280
20,903
21,192
16,893
Other liabilities
56,399
61,105
65,119
46,569
Total liabilities
9,503,872
9,534,570
9,278,326
7,296,072
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
723,956
723,441
722,671
397,704
Retained earnings
587,739
559,004
532,874
507,531
Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition
(1,573)
(1,814)
(1,803)
(1,928)
Rabbi trust obligation
1,573
1,814
1,803
1,928
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(249,352)
(164,955)
(24,970)
(725)
Total shareholders' equity
1,062,343
1,117,490
1,230,575
904,510
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 10,566,215
10,652,060
10,508,901
8,200,582
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)
June 30, 2022
March 31,
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Return on average assets (1)
1.40 %
1.30 %
1.47 %
1.35 %
1.50 %
Return on average common equity (2)
13.45 %
11.38 %
13.14 %
12.37 %
13.03 %
COMMON SHARE DATA
Cash dividends declared - common
$ 0.22
0.22
0.20
0.44
0.40
Stated book value - common
29.77
31.36
31.75
29.77
31.75
Tangible book value - common (non-GAAP)
19.13
20.66
23.22
19.13
23.22
Common shares outstanding at end of period
35,683,595
35,639,889
28,491,633
35,683,595
28,491,633
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
35,642,471
35,640,978
28,490,031
35,641,728
28,513,942
CAPITAL RATIOS
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
6.70 %
7.17 %
8.31 %
6.70 %
8.31 %
Common equity tier I capital ratio - estimated
12.80 %
12.75 %
13.01 %
12.80 %
13.01 %
Tier I leverage ratio - estimated
9.95 %
9.61 %
9.43 %
9.95 %
9.43 %
Tier I risk-based capital ratio - estimated
13.66 %
13.63 %
14.02 %
13.66 %
14.02 %
Total risk-based capital ratio - estimated
14.91 %
14.87 %
15.27 %
14.91 %
15.27 %
AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)
Total assets
$ 10,516,748
10,564,419
7,965,781
10,540,065
7,723,284
Loans
6,149,174
6,051,487
4,679,119
6,100,246
4,681,604
Earning assets
9,950,669
9,814,193
7,386,607
9,882,883
7,143,841
Deposits
9,337,615
9,220,352
6,951,524
9,279,314
6,714,168
Interest-bearing liabilities
5,740,269
5,852,296
4,443,875
5,795,973
4,339,386
Shareholders' equity
1,091,077
1,210,122
893,978
1,150,253
889,865
(1)
Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets.
(2)
Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity.
TREND INFORMATION
($ in thousands except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
INCOME STATEMENT
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1)
$ 78,939
77,575
74,552
59,129
59,276
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)
669
697
707
576
517
Net interest income
78,270
76,878
73,845
58,553
58,759
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
—
3,500
11,011
(1,400)
—
(Reversal) provision for unfunded commitments
—
(1,500)
2,432
1,049
1,939
Noninterest income
17,264
19,251
15,057
16,511
21,374
Noninterest expense
49,398
51,465
62,789
40,817
40,985
Income before income taxes
46,136
42,664
12,670
34,598
37,209
Income tax expense
9,551
8,695
2,148
6,955
7,924
Net income
36,585
33,969
10,522
27,643
29,285
Earnings per common share - diluted
1.03
0.95
0.30
0.97
1.03
Cash dividends declared per share
0.22
0.22
0.20
0.20
0.20
(1)
This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
For the Three Months Ended
YIELD INFORMATION
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Yield on loans
4.24 %
4.30 %
4.37 %
4.19 %
4.48 %
Yield on securities
1.69 %
1.76 %
1.45 %
1.46 %
1.45 %
Yield on other earning assets
0.97 %
0.55 %
0.42 %
0.47 %
0.56 %
Yield on all interest-earning assets
3.24 %
3.27 %
3.20 %
3.11 %
3.32 %
Rate on interest bearing deposits
0.11 %
0.12 %
0.13 %
0.14 %
0.18 %
Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities
3.52 %
2.77 %
2.88 %
2.45 %
2.49 %
Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities
0.15 %
0.15 %
0.17 %
0.17 %
0.21 %
Total cost of funds
0.09 %
0.10 %
0.11 %
0.11 %
0.14 %
Net interest margin (1)
3.15 %
3.18 %
3.10 %
3.00 %
3.19 %
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)
3.18 %
3.21 %
3.13 %
3.03 %
3.22 %
Average prime rate
3.94 %
3.29 %
3.25 %
3.25 %
3.25 %
(1)
Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.
(2)
Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period.
For the Three Months Ended
NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING
($ in thousands - unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
2022
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Interest income - increased by accretion of loan
$ 1,545
1,671
1,912
530
2,913
Interest income - increased by accretion of loan
730
667
703
697
718
Total interest income impact
2,275
2,338
2,615
1,227
3,631
Interest expense - reduced by premium
168
234
261
8
11
Interest expense - increased by discount accretion
(53)
(73)
(116)
(45)
(44)
Total net interest expense impact
115
161
145
(37)
(33)
Total impact on net interest income
$ 2,390
2,499
2,760
1,190
3,598
As of / for the Three Months Ended
PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM (PPP) LOANS
($ in thousands - unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
PPP loans outstanding
$ 3,000
15,623
38,979
66,876
155,515
PPP fee amortization
1,008
1,324
1,676
2,093
2,696
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Nonperforming assets
Nonaccrual loans
$ 28,715
33,460
34,696
31,268
32,993
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
11,771
12,727
13,866
7,600
8,026
Accruing loans > 90 days past due
—
—
1,004
—
—
Total nonperforming loans
40,486
46,187
49,566
38,868
41,019
Foreclosed real estate
658
2,750
3,071
1,819
826
Total nonperforming assets
$ 41,144
48,937
52,637
40,687
41,845
Asset Quality Ratios
Net quarterly (recoveries) charge-offs to average
(0.01) %
0.01 %
0.05 %
— %
0.07 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.65 %
0.76 %
0.82 %
0.80 %
0.86 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.39 %
0.46 %
0.50 %
0.48 %
0.51 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.32 %
1.35 %
1.30 %
1.31 %
1.36 %
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE First Bancorp