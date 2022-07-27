Four Individuals Honored with Journal of Emergency Nursing Awards

ENA's official peer-reviewed journal recognizes outstanding authors, reviewers

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association recognized on Wednesday the recipients of the annual Journal of Emergency Nursing Awards which include Reviewer of the Year and Author of the Year. JEN is ENA's peer-reviewed journal that features original research and updates from the emergency nursing field, while also covering practice and professional issues. Nearly 50,000 ENA members receive the journal.

"The JEN Author and Reviewer of the Year Awards represent much more than just industry knowledge," says JEN Interim Editor-in-Chief Gordon Gillespie, PhD, DNP, RN, CEN, CNE, CPEN, PHCNS-BC, FAEN, FAAN. "These individuals have made significant contributions to the community of emergency nursing by being innovative, steadfast, and engaging while working to move the profession forward."

The 2022 JEN Authors of the Year are Amber Adams, DNP, RN, CEN, and Melissa Thompson, APRN, FNP-C, both of Texas, for their article: "Cesarean Scar Ectopic Pregnancy: A Case Report," which appeared in the September 2021 issue of JEN. This award recognizes studies that feature content relevant to current emergency nursing practice, demonstrate original thinking and excellence in writing and stimulate, inspire, and hold the readers' interest.

The 2022 JEN Reviewer of the Year Award acknowledges the body of work of an individual reviewer(s) who exemplify dependability, timeliness, knowledge about topics, and provide in-depth, constructive feedback to authors on a consistent basis. Two individuals have been awarded the honor this year and they are Paul Clark, PhD, RN, MA, of Kentucky, and Peter Huggard JP, EdD, MEd, MPH, of New Zealand.

"The Journal would not be the premier publication it is today without the many committed authors and reviewers. The time and knowledge this year's honorees have put into their work is inspiring and ENA is proud to have such steadfast members who are dedicated to improving this profession through research," said ENA President Jenn Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC.

The 2022 Journal of Emergency Nursing Award recipients will be recognized in September during Emergency Nursing 2022 in Denver.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

