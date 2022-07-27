Rainbow Cone Brings Iconic Chicago Treat to New Communities with Uniquely Designed Franchise Partner Program

Regional Favorite Expands with Exciting Opportunity for Operators and Investors to Share Rainbow Cone Passion, Flavors and Values Beyond the Windy City

CHICAGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Cone , a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced a new franchise partner program. The uniquely designed program, created with third-generation Rainbow Cone Owner Lynn Sapp, and the Buonavolanto Family, will expand the Rainbow Cone family and its celebrated history, flavors and values to new communities throughout the Midwest, Southeast and South/Southwest. It enables entrepreneurs passionate about the classic Chicago treat to join the company and share the Rainbow Cone legacy.

The ice cream parlor's motto, "life's too short for just one flavor," is prominently placed on a wall inside the Lombard location. Rainbow's origins date back to 1926 when Sapp's grandpa Joe opened the first location.

"There's long been a deep love for Rainbow Cone among entrepreneurs who have often inquired about bringing its classic flavors to their own communities," said Lynn Sapp, third-generation Owner. "Our new franchise partner program was carefully created to extend our family operation nationwide."

Founded in 1926 by "Grandpa Joe" Sapp, who was never satisfied with just one ice cream flavor, Rainbow Cone features five delicious flavors on a single cone, including chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio, and orange sherbet. Rather than scooped, the ice cream is sliced and layered, and can be enjoyed in a waffle cone, sugar cone, dish or as a cake. Since 2020, the brand has expanded by adding a second brick and mortar location equipped with a Drive-Through, three kiosk locations, and a fleet of ice cream trucks for festivals, catering, and events.

"We grew aggressively during COVID, which is a testament to our loyal customers, our ice cream and tireless work of our team," added Buonavolanto.

Rainbow Cone has plans to continue expansion of company owned locations next year with three more brick and mortar locations in the Orland Park, Flossmoor, and Algonquin areas. The new franchise partner program includes In-Line, Drive-Through and kiosk opportunities, with a proven proprietary business approach developed and fine-tuned by Rainbow Cone. It spans industry-leading technology, real estate and construction support, shoulder to shoulder training, e-learning, marketing resources and field teams to help franchise partners thrive, succeed and grow.

"The relationship with Lynn Sapp and the Buonavolanto family has been pivotal in bringing Rainbow Cone throughout Illinois over the past four years," added Buonavolanto. "Our new franchise partner program enables other entrepreneurs to work in synergy with us to share Rainbow Cone with as many communities as possible. We are committed to partnering with enthusiastic leaders and building an alliance with our franchisees."

The Rainbow Cone franchise partnership program is open to experienced entrepreneurs interested in single-unit and multi-unit opportunities. Initial investment figures range from $269K to $1.205M. For more information about the program, visit www. rainbowconefranchise.com

About The Original Rainbow Cone:

The Original Rainbow Cone serves ice cream featuring extraordinary flavors and textures, including the world-famous 5-flavor "Rainbow Cone," sundaes, milkshakes, and memories dedicated to last forever. After opening in 1926, the "Rainbow Cone'' began its infamous reputation and quickly became the most iconic ice cream in Chicago. As Rainbow Cone works to expand their locations and showcase their new adventures, including mobile ice cream trucks, they are excited to share their love for Rainbow Cone's signature sliced cone with even more communities. The Original Rainbow Cone is also available for nationwide shipping via Goldbelly. With four locations in the Chicago area and growing, locals count on The Original Rainbow Cone as a Chicago staple and a sweet treat. For more information, visit www.RainbowCone.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE The Original Rainbow Cone