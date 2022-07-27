RC Mowers expands its dealer network with addition of West Coast equipment company

The robotic mower manufacturer has added California-based Cal-Line Equipment to its growing roster of dealerships throughout the United States

GREEN BAY, Wis., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RC Mowers, a leading manufacturer of remote-operated robotic mowers, announced today it has added another West Coast dealership to its expanding network with the onboarding of Cal-Line Equipment in California.

RC Mowers continues to improve its reach by adding California-based Cal-Line Equipment to its growing roster of dealerships throughout the United States. (PRNewswire)

"Cal-Line has had a fantastic reputation as a top-notch equipment sales and service provider for nearly 40 years," said Tim Kubista, vice president of sales and marketing for RC Mowers. "While they're primarily known for the sale and rental of large tree-clearing equipment, their strong standing in the landscaping community makes them a welcome addition to the RC Mowers family."

Cal-Line Equipment was founded in 1986 by Dennis G. Knoll in Livermore, California, as an equipment sales and service business for the tree and landscaping industries. In 2021, the family-owned company joined the Owen Family of Companies, which includes Owen Equipment and Blaze Equipment. The Knoll family is still involved in the daily operations of Cal-Line and continues to provide a wide range of woodchippers, stump grinders, horizonal grinders and whole-tree chippers.

"While we specialize in tree-clearing equipment, our roots are still very deep in the landscaping industry, and we envision RC Mowers' products as the gamechanger in this market," said Cal-Line President Denny Knoll. "These products will revolutionize landscaping as we know it, and we're proud to be on board with such an innovative company."

RC Mowers has been traveling throughout the United States on an extensive Great American Road Show to demonstrate its remote-operated mowers to dealers and potential customers. The success of this tour has resulted in sales growth that has exceeded projections and introduced their unique robotic mowers to potential dealers throughout the country.

In November, RC Mowers expanded its dealer network to the West Coast for the first time by adding Cal-Line's sister company, Owen Equipment, in Washington and Oregon.

Kubista said dealers are carefully selected, provided with extensive training and supported by the RC Mowers team during the entire sales and post-sale cycle. With the addition of Cal-Line to the RC Mowers dealership line-up, the robotic mower manufacturer now has 25 dealers throughout the United States.

About RC Mowers

Founded in 2018 and based near Green Bay, Wisconsin, RC Mowers manufactures remote-operated robotic mowers for mowing steep slopes, difficult terrain and other hazardous landscapes. Our mowers help companies safely, quickly and efficiently mow these areas, often leading to reduced injuries, decreased labor costs and greater profitability. All our mowers are 100% manufactured and serviced in the United States, have a 30-day buy-back guarantee and come with a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee. For more information, visit https://www.rcmowersusa.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RC Mowers