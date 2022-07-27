Viasat's Satellite Internet Helps Reduce Brazil's Digital Gap

Company's in-market investment grows as it reaches 50,000 locations, introduces localized brand and serves more than 9 million Brazilians through the Wi-Fi Brasil program

SAO PAULO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, has reached the 50,000 sites mark in Brazil, helping to close the country's digital gap through the provision of high-speed satellite internet across the country. This achievement, combined with the introduction of its Brazil brand, further fuels Viasat's in-market commitment and investment. The company, operating in Brazil since 2018, has become the first internet service provider (ISP) to offer residential connectivity in 100% of the country.

Internet via satellite can reach more remote regions even where other ISPs cannot, creating economic opportunities for businesses and communities that previously did not have access to reliable and high-quality internet.

Viasat's Internet services have also enabled people to work remotely from their homes, access online entertainment, stay in touch with their loved ones, and more, even in regions far from commercial centers. The company's portfolio of internet services offered in Brazil includes residential, business and the Federal Government's Wi-Fi Brasil program in partnership with Telebras.

Viasat's impact across Brazil: In partnership with Telebras, through the SGDC-1 satellite Viasat has connected government agencies and millions of students through the Wi-Fi Brasil program resulting in more than 20,000 internet access points, including 10,000 points located in rural and indigenous schools, health posts, public service facilities, non-profit organizations and more. As a result, more than five million students who previously lacked internet in these rural schools and indigenous communities can now benefit from online access. Together, Viasat, Telebras and the Wi-Fi Brasil program have boosted the social and digital inclusion of more than nine million Brazilians through internet access points installed in 3,055 cities.

"Surpassing 50,000 sites since becoming Brazil's first and only nationwide residential internet service provider 18 months ago is a testament of our growth in the Brazilian market. To further drive our commitment across Brazil, we are also introducing a localized Viasat brand that includes more vibrant colors which reflects the essence of Brazilian culture. These achievements combined with our collaboration with Telebras and the Wi-Fi Brasil program demonstrate our investment across Brazil to help reduce the country's digital gap and create economic opportunities by providing many Brazilians with the ability to use the internet, many for the first time," says Leandro Gaunszer, Managing Director of Viasat Brazil.

While Viasat's customers are located throughout the country, 33% of its customers are in the Northeast, followed by 25% in the North and 21% in the Southeast. In terms of consumption habits, 27% of Viasat customers are using its satellite internet service to access and send messages on social networks such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Tik Tok, followed by 21% of customers using the service to access video and streaming services including YouTube and Netflix. Finally, 16% of customers use Viasat's service for browsing.

To learn more about Viasat internet service offerings in Brazil, call 0800 948 9010 or visit www.viasat.com.br.

