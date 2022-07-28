Cell Source Announces Resignations of Directors

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 18, 2022, each of Ben Friedman and David Zolty resigned his position as a director of Cell Source, Inc. (the "Company"). Neither Mr. Friedman's nor Mr. Zolty's resignation was the result of any disagreement with the Company.

(PRNewswire)

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual future results of Cell Source, Inc. could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties such as the inability to finance the company's operations, inability to hire and retain qualified personnel, and changes in the general economic climate, as well as the risk factors disclosed in Cell Source, Inc.'s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2022. Cell Source, Inc. may, in some cases, use terms such as "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "might," "will," or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Cell Source, Inc. or any other person, that such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Cell Source, Inc. undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

Company Contact

Itamar Shimrat, CEO

646.612.7554

ishimrat@cell-source.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cell Source, Inc.