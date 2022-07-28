Henry Repeating Arms Donates 50 Rifles to Benefit Parents of Pediatric Brain Cancer Victim

RICE LAKE, Wis. , July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country's leading firearm manufacturers, is donating a limited-edition series of 50 "Danica Strong" rifles to raise funds for the family of Danica Brianne Mulholland after a battle with pediatric brain cancer took her life at just twelve years old. All proceeds from the Guns For Great Causes campaign will be presented to the Mulholland family of Levittown, Pennsylvania, in memory of Danica to assist with any remaining medical and funeral expenses.

Danica Brianne Mulholland of Levittown, Pennsylvania, passed away earlier this year after a battle with pediatric brain cancer lasting over 3 years. (PRNewswire)

When most children would be opening presents on Christmas Day 2018, Danica was undergoing a CAT scan at her local hospital due to a worsening headache and nausea that alerted her parents about something being wrong. The results would change their lives forever when a 3cm lesion was found on Danica's brain, leading to the official diagnosis of a grade IV medulloblastoma. Danica then underwent surgeries and a full course of treatment at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) over the following three years.

Tragically, as Henry Repeating Arms began developing the "Danica Strong" rifles to help with the medical expenses associated with pediatric brain cancer, Danica succumbed to her illness. Even through her treatments, Danica's kindness prevailed. In 2020, she made and donated thousands of homemade ear savers for healthcare professionals and fellow cancer patients in the Philadelphia area. Danica had an artistic, creative eye and wanted to be a makeup artist when she grew up. She was also a natural at archery and loved spending time at the shooting range.

"It brings tears of joy to us that Henry is honoring the memory of our precious Danica with such a beautiful rifle. The detail in the artwork capturing Danica's bumblebee pillow pet is astonishing," says Danica's father, John Mulholland. "Those close to her know that bumblebee brought great comfort during her difficult journey. We are sure Danica is smiling ear to ear, looking down at all this."

Henry Repeating Arms CEO & Founder Anthony Imperato says, "My heart is broken for Danica's parents and sister. We knew we needed to proceed with this special edition despite the tragic news of her passing, so my hope is the funds raised will give the family one less thing to worry about." He continues, "Danica's memory is going to live on through these rifles, and while she never got to see the final design, I hope that she is looking down on all of us with that big smile of hers."

The Henry "Danica Strong" Golden Boy .22 S/L/LR lever action rifle features a design that is intricately engraved and painted by hand, depicting the "Danica Strong" tagline and a stuffed bumblebee companion that followed her throughout her battle. The flower petals on the wind represent the freedom and relief she now has from her ailments. The gray and gold ribbon recognizes the symbol of childhood brain cancer awareness. Baron Engraving of Trumbull, Connecticut, donated each rifle's artwork, engraving, and hand painting. The rest of the rifle follows suit with Henry's award-winning Golden Boy platform, including a polished blued steel octagon barrel, genuine American walnut furniture, and fully adjustable sights.

To learn more about the Danica Strong Guns For Great Causes campaign or to purchase one of the limited-edition rifles, visit henryusa.com/danicastrong. In addition, the first and last rifles of the series are up for auction on Gunbroker.com, item #941051379 and item #941054771. The online auctions close on August 10th at 9:00 PM Eastern.

All firearm purchases must ship to a federally licensed firearms dealer. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns For Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 550 people and has over 330,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

The “Danica Strong” edition Golden Boy rifle is expected to raise over $35,000 for the Mulholland family to assist with any remaining medical and funeral expenses. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Henry Repeating Arms) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms