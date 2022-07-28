SEQSTER Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to Put the Patient at the Center of their Clinical Data

Digital Front Door automates the true patient journey and accelerates RWE

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seqster PDM, Inc. ("Seqster"), the leader in patient-centric healthcare data technology announced a 3-year partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim to connect the patients to all of their health data. For patients, the Digital Front Door unlocks interoperability, patient access, data sharing, simplifies the informed consent process, boosts participant engagement leading to retention, alleviates caregiver burden, all while ensuring patient health data security and privacy. The Digital Front Door is powered by the Seqster Operating System (SeqsterOS). For researchers, real-time real world data (RWD) accelerates real world evidence (RWE), outcomes research, and drug development.

"With SEQSTER we have a ready-to-go patient-centric solution." - Paul Petraro Global Head of RWE Boehringer Ingelheim.

Boehringer Ingelheim's long-term agreement with Seqster secures their leadership position for RWE initiatives across therapeutic areas. SeqsterOS standardizes, harmonizes and visualizes retrospective and prospective health data, creating a comprehensive, longitudinal health record that empowers and engages patients while providing consented, de-identified data for studies in real-time.

"To truly close the Real World Evidence (RWE) gap, we must think differently about the data that we access with full patient consent and control. Simultaneously, we must provide full transparency for patients who we engage with in all of our studies and trials. With the SeqsterOS we have a ready-to-go solution. Patient-centricity delivers high fidelity and high quality data. SeqsterOS will provide patient access and engagement with longitudinal RWD unlocking such previously unthinkable possibilities for Boehringer Ingelheim and the patients we serve," states Paul Petraro, Global Head of Real World Evidence Centre of Excellence for Boehringer Ingelheim.

"The significance of our joint initiative with Boehringer Ingelheim cannot be understated. There is a natural alignment between both organizations as we seek to accelerate data-driven discoveries and impact patient lives at scale," explains Ardy Arianpour, CEO & Co-Founder of Seqster. "Empowering patients with access to the Digital Front Door allows them to connect and engage with their data, leading to improved study retention as well as a willingness to consent to future studies."

ABOUT SEQSTER

Seqster is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

Seqster has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, Seqster provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum.

Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

To learn more about the Seqster Operating System for Patient Registries, Clinical Studies and the Digital Front Door, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com.

