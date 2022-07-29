DISH Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH) will host a conference call at noon Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, to discuss its second quarter results. To attend the call, please use the information below for dial-in access. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID and ask for the "DISH Network Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call."

DISH logo (PRNewsfoto/DISH)
DISH logo (PRNewsfoto/DISH)(PRNewswire)

Participant conference numbers: (800) 289-0720 (U.S.) and (323) 701-0160
Conference ID: 4146227

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call and have the passcode ready to ensure timely participation.

A webcast replay will be available on DISH's Investor Relations website at http://ir.dish.com, and will remain available for 48 hours.

DISH will distribute its financial results prior to the call, which will also be posted to the Investor Relations website at http://ir.dish.com.

About DISH
DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dish-announces-conference-call-for-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301595947.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.