Islanders Partner with Jackpocket App to Order $50,000 in Tickets for $1.28 Billion Mega Millions Drawing for Full Season Ticket Members, Staff and Team Foundation

Jackpocket App Skyrockets to Top of App Store, Provides Platform for Islanders' $50K Order Ahead of Historic 50th Anniversary Season

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Islanders announced that they have partnered with Jackpocket, the leading third-party app in the U.S. providing a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, to order $50,000 in Mega Millions lottery tickets on behalf of all Full Season Ticket Members, suite holders, staff, and the Islanders Children's Foundation ("Islanders Group").

The Islanders placed their order, totaling 25,000 tickets, on the Jackpocket app for today's estimated $1.28 billion drawing, the second-biggest prize in Mega Millions history. The team will distribute net winnings among the Islanders Group, or if below $250,000 donate the full amount to the Islanders Children's Foundation.

Jackpocket, which ranked as the #1 app in Entertainment on the App Store this week, has processed more Mega Millions tickets and signed up more new players in the last 7 days than in all of Jackpocket's second quarter. During the current Mega Millions run, which began April 19, Jackpocket hit more than 9% of all Mega Millions tickets sold in the state of New York for particular drawings.

"As we prepare for our historic 50th anniversary season, we want to show our appreciation for our Islanders Season Ticket Members and staff and give them a chance to participate in this massive Mega Millions drawing," said Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky. "Revenue from lottery tickets is dedicated to education in New York State, so no matter what happens in today's historic drawing, important funds have been generated for education in the state, which supports our fan base and their families."

"We're excited to work with the New York Islanders, a long time partner, to leverage the widespread attention that the lottery is getting for the good of the community this week," said Pete Sullivan, CEO and founder of Jackpocket. "This is a major event for the lottery industry as a whole and we are thrilled to be able to provide Americans with a more convenient and secure way to participate in this national moment."

Jackpocket is available for lottery play in 12 jurisdictions, including New York, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C. To date, lottery players have won over $160 million in prizes using the Jackpocket app, and 18 individual players have won prizes worth $1 million or more.

Jackpocket and the Islanders look forward to making another major announcement in the coming weeks.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in New York, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the New York Islanders

Founded in 1972, the New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and a record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories. The Islanders have had nine members inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and play in the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference.

The Islanders Children's Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need in the community and around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is the team's new, state of the art home.

