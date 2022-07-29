Parity.Org Announces 2022 ParityLIST, Recognizing Organizations that Support Women's Advancement in the Workplace

43 companies are recognized for providing their workforce with supportive benefits, policies, and programs

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parity.Org today announced the third annual Parity.Org Best Companies for Women to Advance™ List, also known as the ParityLIST ™. Forty-three companies made the 2022 list, including Airbnb, Best Buy, Blue Shield of California, Domo, Nasdaq, PepsiCo, Ralph Lauren Corporation, and The Clorox Company. The ParityLIST was established by Parity.Org in 2020 to recognize organizations that have policies, benefits, and programs that eliminate barriers to women's advancement in the workplace.

Parity.org logo (PRNewswire)

Women make up nearly half ( 48% ) of the total workforce, but executive teams are still overwhelmingly composed of white men – 67%. Closing this gap is a complex problem, but some companies are ready to tackle these issues by taking the steps that can lead to real change.

"Parity in leadership is crucial, but we know representation alone is not enough – we must create conditions intentionally designed to support women's ambitions, well-being and freedoms," said Roseann Lynch, Chief People Officer at Ralph Lauren Corporation and Head of the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation. "A world of equal opportunity means enabling all who identify as women to go as far as they dream."

Companies on the 2022 ParityLIST regularly measure and report to the executive team on gender equality metrics (88%), communicate their gender-equality values to employees (86%), offer flexible working hours (98%), encourage men to take their full family leave (95%), have a zero-tolerance harassment policy (98%), and provide a safe complaint system for employees (100%), among other supportive benefits. Thirty-one percent of the companies have an executive team that is at least 50% women – up from 21% of companies on the list last year. Ninety-one percent of the companies require recruiters to include at least one qualified woman on candidate slates for executive positions reporting to the CEO, and 84% of the companies conduct an annual assessment for managerial women's career progression.

"Intentionality is crucial in driving change and making progress toward a more diverse slate of leaders across the corporate landscape," said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.Org founder and CEO. "Last year, 93% of honorees reported that they had a specific equal-pay plan in place – and 45% had already successfully reached pay parity. This year, there's cause to celebrate – roughly the same percentage had a plan in place, but a full 72% have now reached pay parity. We have seen that being intentional pays off! "

The full 2022 ParityLIST, arranged by organizational size, includes:

Large (>5,000 employees)

Airbnb

Blue Shield of California

Best Buy

Deutsche Bank

Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue)

Nasdaq

Pegasystems

PepsiCo

Ralph Lauren Corporation

The Clorox Company

Medium (500-4,999 employees)

Advisor Group

Bowery Farming

COTA

Domo

Evolent Health

Guild Education

Lucid Software

Momentive.ai

Orchard

Overstock

Recorded Future

Satellite Healthcare, Inc.

Skillz Inc.

Small (<500 employees)

Aetion Inc.

b.well Connected Health

BehaVR, Inc.

Chatbooks

Davinci Virtual

dbt Labs

Employmetrics

Janani Life

Leena AI

Mogul

Real-Time Innovations, Inc.

Sports Innovation Lab

Suma Wealth, Inc

United Way of Salt Lake

Very, LLC

Little Otter

Motherly

Quil

S'More

Sēkr, Inc.

Companies were rated on a comprehensive rubric covering recruiting, promotion, and compensation practices, leadership representation, and specific benefits and policies that collectively help companies achieve gender parity. The ParityLIST is an initiative of Parity.Org, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing gender and racial equality to the highest levels of business.

About Parity.Org

Parity.Org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender and racial gap in corporate leadership, where the gap is the widest. We take a pragmatic and research-based approach, offering a range of proven best practices and industry-leading tools for not only reaching—but sustaining—parity in leadership. Learn more at Parity.Org and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

About the ParityLIST™

Parity.Org established the Best Companies for Women to Advance™ List in 2020, to recognize organizations that have benefits, policies, and programs that are particularly beneficial for women to advance in the workplace. After being rated on a comprehensive number of attributes and quantitative metrics, 43 companies have been named to this year's list.

Parity.Org®, the ParityPLEDGE®, the ParityMODEL™, the ParityINDEX®, and the ParityLIST™ are trademarks of Parity.Org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parity.Org