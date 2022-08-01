2600Hz Announces Support of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Devices on KAZOO Platform

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz , a leading provider of unified business communications and the award-winning KAZOO platform , is proud to announce a new partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE). This new partnership sees full support for ALE devices in 2600Hz's Advanced Provisioner—a powerful tool designed to speed up deployment and provision most popular SIP endpoints quickly and to auto-provision physical VoIP phones remotely.

"ALE Device is dedicated to making business communication easier and efficient, providing customers with UC terminals that meet and exceed their business needs," said Ba Min SEIN AYE, Head of Product and Marketing at ALE Device. "By combining ALE Device voice solutions with 2600Hz's KAZOO Advanced Provisioner, we will enhance productivity and improve the experience for customers."

Auto-provisioning and certification has been completed on the Myriad and Halo series, including: M3, M5, M7, H3G, H3P, H6. 2600Hz is also offering support for ALE's Easy Deployment Server (EDS) for Zero Touch Provisioning.

"We are happy to support ALE devices in our Advanced Provisioner," explained 2600Hz's Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Patrick Sullivan. "Their innovative hardware offers a real value-add to our partners, and we look forward to continued collaboration with ALE."

About 2600Hz:

2600Hz's cloud communications platform KAZOO modernizes how businesses provide communications services to their customers. With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, KAZOO offers feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs and provides access to the building blocks of the platform. For more information, visit http://www.2600Hz.com . 2600Hz is a privately owned company with a distributed team worldwide.

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

ALE China Co., Ltd, operating under the "ALE Device" trade name, is an audio technology expert in the global DeskPhone market, designing and marketing communication devices for enterprises. The company focuses on innovative technologies to develop a wide range of enterprise communication devices such as SIP phones, headsets, audio and video equipment for Unified Communications. These products can be integrated into a variety of solutions with simple provisioning tools, in a cost-effective, secure and flexible manner. Visit our website for more information: www.aledevice.com

