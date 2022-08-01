Baby Jogger® Partners with Robin Arzón to Introduce New Fashion for Summit™ X3 Jogging Stroller

The Limited-Edition 'City Royalty' Fashion is Inspired and Designed by Robin Arzón

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Jogger®, part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of brands, is excited to share its new, limited-edition fashion of its Summit™ X3 Jogging Stroller, designed in partnership with global fitness leader and mother, Robin Arzón. Both Baby Jogger and Robin share a mission to empower and embolden parents to be their best selves, push their limits, and never hold back. As an original Summit X3 user herself, Robin designed the exclusive 'City Royalty' fashion with bold black fabrics and gold accents inspired by her home city, New York.

"Royalty is the theme of my limited-edition Summit X3 fashion. 'Chin Up, Crown On' is my mantra as a mother, executive, athlete, and more. The gold and black color story evokes the crown and the city that is our kingdom. There is no need to sacrifice style for function," said Robin Arzón.

Built with confidence so families can adventure together, Baby Jogger elevates traditional baby gear to be sleeker with an array of chic finishes and fabrics that encompass current trends seen in both the fashion and automotive industries. Robin's design of the Summit X3 includes a vegan leather harness cover and branding tag, and a one-of-a-kind city-grid print inspired by New York City and designed by a local artist. The Summit X3 jogging stroller also includes luxe features, innovations and details like:

All-wheel suspension and pneumatic tires for a smooth ride on any terrain

A hand-operated deceleration brake to keep you in control when heading downhill

The signature, one-hand, in-seat fold for simple storage

Near-flat seat recline to keep baby comfortable all ride long

A UV50+ canopy with peekaboo windows and reflective trim to protect baby from the sun

Mesh side vents for improved airflow

"When selecting a jogging stroller, I thought about how I was going to use it with my family. Baby Jogger's Summit X3 was the jogger that came highest recommended when I was pregnant and is the jogging stroller I use with my daughter, Athena. What stands out to me most is that it provides a smooth ride and the ability to handle the wear, tear, and terrain as I traverse curbs, puddles, and city life," shared Robin.

The limited-edition City Royalty fashion of the Summit X3 Jogging Stroller is available now for pre-sale at AlbeeBaby.com, Strolleria.com and BuyBuyBaby.com (MSRP: $549.99). The stroller will be available for purchase on BabyJogger.com and specialty retail partners later this month.

For more details on the Baby Jogger Summit X3 Jogging Stroller in the City Royalty fashion, visit www.babyjogger.com and follow @babyjogger on Instagram and Facebook. Be sure to continue following Robin Arzón on her journey via Instagram (@robinnyc).

