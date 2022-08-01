BACK-TO-SCHOOL NUTRITION IS ON THE MENU: ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS CELEBRATES KIDS EAT RIGHT MONTH™ IN AUGUST

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics encourages parents and caregivers to help children establish healthful eating habits as summer winds down and kids prepare to head back to school. In August, the Academy and its Foundation celebrate the importance of healthful eating and active lifestyles for children and their families during the annual Kids Eat Right Month™.

"Children enjoy being given responsibility, so get them involved in helping plan, prepare and pack their lunches," said registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy Spokesperson Isabel Maples of Washington, D.C. "Getting children involved helps teach them an important life skill. Plus, their involvement will increase the likelihood that they'll actually eat and enjoy the lunches they helped pack."

Registered dietitian nutritionists are the food and nutrition experts, so back-to-school time is the perfect opportunity for RDNs to highlight the importance of enjoying healthful meals.

Maples encourages caregivers and children to agree on their lunch items: some protein, a grain, at least one fruit and one vegetable, a calcium-rich low-fat dairy food or beverage and perhaps a small dessert or additional snack. Keep food safety top-of-mind by using an insulated lunch bag and ice packs to help keep perishable foods cold. Encourage children to wash their hands before eating and to wash their lunch boxes when they return home.

If your child's school has a lunch program, review the menus together and pick foods that are appealing, she said. When kids eat school meals, they are more likely to consume milk, whole grains, fruits and vegetables, which gives them more nutrients over the course of an entire day. Cost- and nutrition-wise, school lunch is an excellent value.

The Academy continues to advocate for government-funded nutrition programs, such as the Child Nutrition Reauthorization Bill, which is a critical line of defense against food insecurity for millions of children.

Kids Eat Right Month™

Kids Eat Right Month™ was created in 2014 to mobilize registered dietitian nutritionists in a grassroots movement to share healthful eating messages to help families adopt nutritious eating habits.

"See the Kids Eat Right Month Media Materials page for the 2022 campaign graphic, infographics and more information. To find a registered dietitian nutritionist near you, use the Academy's online Find a Nutrition Expert service.

