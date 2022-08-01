InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Water (PTA-115)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a new device for campers, farmers, homeowners, etc. It would allow an individual to access ground or well water in a quick and easy manner, which would enhance convenience" said inventor from Portland, OR "I wanted to make a device for a single person to use, that could give water to them from the ground or a well so I came up with Bucket 2 O."

Innovative new product that would allow an individual to quickly and easily bore into the ground to locate and access well/ground water. Ideal for use among individuals who have homesteads in rural areas, as well as among campers, farmers, etc. This could also be used by humanitarian and relief agencies in parts of the world where fresh drinking water is not readily available or difficult to access.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PTA-115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

