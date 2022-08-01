InventHelp Inventor Develops Universal Design for Fire Extinguishers (SCO-163)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician and our construction job site had five different classified fire extinguishers, which seemed confusing and inefficient. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Manteca, Calif., "so I invented the UNIVERSAL FIRE EXTINGUISHER. My design enables you to extinguish up to five different types of fires with one convenient unit."

The invention provides an effective way to extinguish a fire of any classification. In doing so, it eliminates the need to store and use multiple types of fire extinguishers. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it helps to avoid senseless delays and damage. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the construction industry, households, vehicle owners, businesses, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-163, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

