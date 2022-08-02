PreludeDx Enters into Preferred Provider Agreement with Three Rivers Provider Network for its Novel DCIS test, DCISionRT

Agreement with TRPN Provides Access to 200 Million Patients Across 4.3 Million Provider Locations

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., August 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDxä), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Three Rivers Provider Network, Inc. (TRPN), the largest and fastest growing proprietary provider network in the US. Under the agreement, TRPN's more than 200 million members will now have access to DCISionRTâ.

PreludeDx (PRNewsfoto/PreludeDx) (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to have DCISionRT recognized by TRPN as a proprietary and unique test; the only test that predicts personalized recurrence risk and radiation therapy (RT) benefit for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), also known as Stage 0 breast cancer," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "TRPN patients and their physicians now have personalized information to guide treatment decisions about whether surgery alone or surgery with radiation therapy is most appropriate. Furthermore, the utility of personalized testing is demonstrated in this agreement with premium reimbursement of this high value test."

Mr. Forche continued, "Contracting with wrap networks is an excellent way to allow patients access to medically necessary, proprietary testing regardless of in/out network status. This is a win for the health plan, the provider, and most of all patients throughout the US."

About Three Rivers Provider Network

Founded in 1996, TRPN is the nation's largest and fastest-growing proprietary provider network in the United States. The TRPN network is comprised of more than 4.3 million provider locations and includes more than 5,000 hospitals and 75,000 ancillary facilities. Approximately 200 million lives now have access to the TRPN network, which includes Acute Care Hospitals, Surgery Centers, Network Physicians, Ancillary Facilities, MRI Centers, Laboratories, Radiology, Urgent Care Clinics, Home Health, DME, Chiropractors, Physical Therapy, and Mental Health. For more information, visit www.trpnppo.com.

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision ScoreTM that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your RiskTM. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on Twitter @PreludeDx, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PreludeDx