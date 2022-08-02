Redken Announces First Annual National Hair Gloss Day

The Industry Leader in Professional Hair Color Celebrates the Power of Hair Gloss and its Best-Selling Shades EQ Gloss Collection with Hair Holiday

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redken, the No.1 professional hair brand in the US* and pioneer in professional haircare and color since 1960, is officially celebrating the self-identity, creativity, expression and confidence that comes from vibrant hair color. Having launched its ever-popular Shades EQ Gloss in 1980 – now the No.1 demi-permanent color in the US – Redken is establishing its annual National Hair Gloss Day on August 3rd to raise awareness around the benefits of Redken's Shades EQ Hair Gloss salon service and honor the power of healthy colored hair created by professionals and loved by consumers.

Redken National Hair Gloss Day (PRNewswire)

Kicking off the first National Hair Gloss Day, Redken is excited to spotlight its revolutionary Shades EQ Gloss service – an in-salon hair color service for shiny, healthy-looking hair. The gloss service is powered by the professional and Shades EQ Gloss – a professional-only product that features an innovative formulation backed by science and prescribed by pros. At the root of beautiful, healthy hair is a partnership with a hair professional that knows what's best for your mane—from color and cut to ongoing maintenance. In fact, in an industry inundated with new trends and products, Redken Shades EQ Gloss is the hair gloss of choice for over 400,000 professional stylists, allowing them to easily create personalized, professional results that leave clients with beautiful, healthy-looking hair.

"We are thrilled to highlight the power of Shades EQ gloss service by launching Redken Hair Gloss Day to celebrate our loyal pros, fabulous consumers and Redken team that have worked to create the most popular demi-permanent color in the country, Shades EQ Gloss!" said Candy Gebhart, Redken General Manager. "After years of incredible color creations and well-deserved hype, we are excited to use this new hair holiday as a chance to educate consumers on what exactly a hair gloss is and why it is such an important step in achieving healthy hair."

With a Redken Shades EQ Gloss Service, it just takes 20 minutes to refresh your color for healthy-looking hair! Quicker than most manicures, getting a Redken Shades EQ Gloss service leaves you with healthier looking and feeling hair, ultimate shine and refreshed color. This professional hair gloss service is offered in salons and provides a subtle touch of color while leaving hair super shiny and conditioned. A gloss can be used to tone brassy hair, color-correct and even add more dimension to your color.

Since professional stylists can easily create customized colors with a Redken Shades EQ Gloss, the service delivers beautiful shades that are nuanced to each client's preferences. Redken Shades EQ Gloss Service is the perfect avenue to flirt with a new color without the commitment. As a form of demi-permanent hair color, results will last four to six weeks, making a hair gloss service the perfect way to try a new shade. For those not looking to switch up their color and just for healthier looking and feeling hair, Shades EQ Gloss is available in a clear shade, which adds shine and conditions hair without changing its shade. The Shades EQ Gloss Family offers over 100 shades to the salon professional, so they can create the perfect results with a Shades EQ Gloss Service.

Redken Shades EQ Gloss is unlike other hair glosses on the market – it is the hair color that thinks it is a conditioner and delivers fast, professional color results. It is formulated without ammonia, so you can relax and enjoy your gloss service without being bothered by the overpowering smell of color. The formula is also infused with amino acids that help condition the hair and leave it looking super shiny.

"As a colorist, I'm constantly doing a Shades EQ gloss service on my clients because it's so versatile! It's great for toning, color correcting, creating new color or even just adding shine and moisturization," explained Tracey Cunningham, celebrity hairstylist and Redken Brand Ambassador. "Redken Shades EQ Gloss is my favorite hair gloss because it's easy to use and allows me to create personalized color for each client, so they always leave my chair happy with beautiful, healthy hair."

In honor on Redken Hair Gloss Day, Redken and Maybelline are teaming up to gift 3 consumers each a prize pack, including $200 Amex Cards for a Hair Gloss Service, ABC Intensive Treatment, Color Extend Magnetics and five shades of Maybelline Lifter Gloss Quartz valued at $50. Enter here for a chance to win. Sweepstakes valid 8/1-8/31.

Join the fun this National Hair Gloss Day! Head to Redken.com to learn more about Shades EQ and find a salon near you with Redken's salon finder feature.

*Based on 2021 edition of Kline's Salon Hair Care Global Series, among brands selling shampoos, conditioners, hair color, hair styling and hair texturizing products

ABOUT REDKEN 5th AVENUE NYC

For over 60 years, Redken has been a leader in the professional salon industry, empowering professionals and consumers to achieve healthy hair transformations with confidence. Founded by Paula Kent, a woman who believed in the power of science, Redken was the first company to take a scientific approach to hair, defined as the right balance of protein, moisture and supported by an acidic pH, which remains the alpha and omega of haircare to this very day. All Redken products are made with the highest quality ingredients, and tested by salon professionals to ensure maximum efficacy, for every hair type and texture and every hair need. Based in New York City, Redken supports the expertise of salon professionals with principle-based education, cutting edge technologies rooted in protein-science, and a portfolio of products including Shades EQ – the #1 demi-permanent hair color on the market – for maximum versatility and flexibility for clients of all hair types and hair textures.

To learn more, visit Redken.com or Instagram.com/Redken.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Redken