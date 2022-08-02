Student Transportation of America Updates its Corporate Website

Redesign Allows for Greater Functionality and Engagement

WALL, N.J., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having just celebrated the company's 25th anniversary, Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in student transportation, safety and fleet services, is pleased to announce the complete redesign of its corporate website, www.ridesta.com. The website, which offers visitors advanced features, fresh content, and added functionality, was a recent project STA's leadership team initiated in an effort to continue to evolve its services and better address changing community needs.

The website update reflects STA's continuous push to remain at the forefront of the industry.

"After months of planning, we are proud to unveil our new website redesign. We reimagined the way we in which we offer content and are looking forward to better connecting with our audiences through a more user-friendly site," said STA Chief Operating Officer Gene Kowalczewski. "Our Communications and Technology teams understood our goals and challenges. Most importantly, they recognized the importance of improving our website so that it would better serve all of our audiences, including our customers and potential customers; parents and other safety-conscious community members; and potential drivers and other interested employee candidates. We feel the redesign not only delivers a more seamless user experience, but really showcases our company's culture and dedication when it comes to the communities we serve."

The mobile-friendly site brings a fresh take to content with improved functionality and engaging design elements. For school districts, organizations can now access STA's improved Newsroom, learn about STA's history and leadership, or find out more about the STA Family of Companies with just a few clicks of the mouse.

Parents can read about STA's comprehensive safety programs and training, while students are able to download free printables and other activities related to Anti-Bullying, School Bus Safety Week, and more. The new Careers tab features photos of employee events and includes a revolving Employee Spotlight where STA shares the stories of its dedicated team members.

"We are excited to have a better way to communicate with our stakeholders. This fresh space will give our team the opportunity to be more effective at sharing our story and in turn, more thoughtfully grow the STA Family of Companies," added Kowalczewski.

About Student Transportation of America

Founded in 1997, Student Transportation of America (STA) is an industry leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services. STA operates more than 16,000 vehicles, providing customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. Services are delivered by drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians, managers, information technology professionals and others, who are caring members of their local communities. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.

