Therap's Business Intelligence module integrates a new Employment History Dashboard in its system for Human Services Providers to view Aggregated and Comprehensive Data of an Individual's Progression for securing Employment

TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading organization providing Software as a Service, has been offering data-driven solutions and HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for service providers delivering Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) and other human services. Therap has recently introduced a new dashboard in its Business Intelligence module, which is the Employment History dashboard that displays the statistical representation of an individual's employment data who is enrolled in an agency. This dashboard will let care providers and agencies benefit from aggregated data and allow them to generate real-time reports regarding the employment history of an individual.

A provider or user of the Therap application account can access the Business Intelligence module from the Agency Reports tab in their dashboard, and navigate their way to the Employment History Dashboard in the module. Agencies can also generate multiple graphs, charts and pie-charts regarding employment, employers, employment benefits, employment milestones, among others from this dashboard as it contains comprehensive details from the Employment History module.

Therap's Employment History module offers agencies or support specialists a way to store comprehensive data for every individual in one place. Employment support staffs have the tools in hand which are necessary to maintain detailed information about the individual's Employers, Contacts and Interactions, Career Development Plans, Milestones, Applications, and Interviews, and much more.

Using its Business Intelligence dashboards, an agency administrator can aggregate data and view graphs, charts and reports for various modules, including service documentation collected by job coaches and employment specialists. The data is secure using a system valuing transparency and accountability, creating an effective audit trail through each phase and interaction with the data.

