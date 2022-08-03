U-Haul Announces Plans for New Facility, Jobs Coming to Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® plans to build an impressive retail, moving and self-storage facility in Kaukauna after the Company's recent 4.66-acre land acquisition at 1550 Arbor Way.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fox Cities North is scheduled for completion by summer 2024. It will comprise a four-story building of more than 100,000 square feet, housing indoor ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points.

"The Fox Cities include 19 communities along the Fox River, which have been underserved when it comes to quality self-storage," stated Ken Heitman, U-Haul Company of Northern Wisconsin and the UP president. "This area is seeing significant population swells. Our expansion here is fundamental to meeting the public's growing self-storage demands."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fox Cities North will offer a spacious retail showroom, along with essential services like truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies and boxes, towing equipment, U-Box® portable storage containers and more. Professional hitch installation and propane will be available in the future.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"Growing our storage footprint in northeastern Wisconsin is important and we look forward to working closely with our neighbors and the City of Kaukauna," Heitman added. "We aim to improve residents' quality of life through residential mobility and by meeting their storage needs. U-Haul invites other businesses to follow our lead and invest in the Fox Cities."

Heitman intends to hire at least 15 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Kaukauna community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

This will be the first U-Haul-owned store in Kaukauna and the Company's 44th in Wisconsin.

U-Haul neighborhood dealers in and around Kaukauna continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and their time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 876,000 rentable storage units and 75.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

