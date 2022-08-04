Acquco Achieves Record-Breaking Sales on Amazon Prime Day

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquco , the fastest growing e-commerce aggregator, announced today its Amazon Prime Day 2022 year-over-year sales surpassed competitors with an increase of over +107%.

Acquco was founded by e-commerce experts Raunak Nirmal and Wiley Zhang, who are passionate about acquiring high-quality Amazon brands and growing them into household names. "Acquco's performance on Amazon Prime Day is largely due to our expert team of brand managers with years of experience coming from Amazon, Walmart, and Ebay," says Nirmal. "We also have proprietary playbooks that give our brand managers unique strategies to drive sales. As a result, we have consistently unlocked double-digit, year-over-year growth for the brands we have acquired."

Sales data highlights Acquco's continuously strong performance in the Home, Office, Sports, and Beauty categories. Key brands and products that contributed to Acquco's record-breaking sales growth include:

LuxClub Bedsheets - Luxury bedsheets continue to drive growth with a year-over-year increase of nearly 300%. On July 13th , sales for the brand's bedsheets exceeded 1.5 million, thanks in part to a viral post on TikTok that was viewed 1.3 million times. Luxury bedsheets continue to drive growth with a year-over-year increase of nearly 300%. On, sales for the brand'sexceeded 1.5 million, thanks in part to a viral post on TikTok that was viewed 1.3 million times.

Liba Brand Products - A lineup of household and self care products, increased sales by 128% from Prime Day 2021. The #2 BSR Liba Back and Neck Massager became a best selling product during the week of Prime Day by tripling in daily units sold. A lineup of household and self care products, increased sales by 128% from Prime Day 2021. Thebecame a best selling product during the week of Prime Day by tripling in daily units sold.

Sigtuna Bike Locks - Sales for Sigtuna bike locks jumped 137% compared to Prime Day last year. These heavy-duty locks not only protect bikes from theft, but also feature a special coating to prevent scratches. The folding bike lock sprinted to the top ten sellers of its category by selling three times its daily average. - Sales for Sigtuna bike locks jumped 137% compared to Prime Day last year. These heavy-duty locks not only protect bikes from theft, but also feature a special coating to prevent scratches. Thesprinted to the top ten sellers of its category by selling three times its daily average.

Scala Foot Peel Mask - Demand for highly discounted beauty items was very high during Prime Day. The Scala Foot Peel Mask became a best-selling product over the Prime Day sales period and made the front page of the Beauty category deals page. This hypoallergenic foot peel sold 206 times its daily average and is currently standing tall as the seventh-best seller in its category. - Demand for highly discounted beauty items was very high during Prime Day. The Scala Foot Peel Mask became a best-selling product over the Prime Day sales period and made the front page of the Beauty category deals page. This hypoallergenic foot peel sold 206 times its daily average and is currently standing tall as the seventh-best seller in its category.

PowerLix Inflatable Sleeping Mat - Camping enthusiasts took advantage of the competitive discount offered on this #1 best-selling inflatable sleeping pad. Units sold increased by four times the daily average over the Prime Day period compared to last year. The unique design ensures campers not only get a good night's sleep, but also folds up to the size of a water bottle to easily fit in a backpack. - Camping enthusiasts took advantage of the competitive discount offered on this #1 best-selling inflatable sleeping pad. Units sold increased by four times the daily average over the Prime Day period compared to last year. The unique design ensures campers not only get a good night's sleep, but also folds up to the size of a water bottle to easily fit in a backpack.

When asked about her team's contribution to Acquco's Prime Day success, Vice President of Brand Management Christine Cui explained, "We've strived to improve our brands since Prime Day last year. From overhauling our content and branding, investing in social media marketing, improving our product quality with new QA processes, to launching hundreds of new products, we're reaching a broader audience this year and evolving our acquisitions from product source to brand source. With the goal of serving a broader audience across multiple countries and channels, we're excited to see triple-digit growth this year not only on Amazon US, but also across many other regions, from Canada, to the UK and the EU."

Nirmal added, "Acquco is successfully navigating the unique challenges that 2022 has brought to the e-commerce industry because of our adaptability. Behind our lineup of successful brands is a dynamic team that approaches every hurdle with the future success of the company in mind. I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished on Prime Day, but the year is far from over. Wiley and I look forward to acquiring new Amazon storefronts, overcoming obstacles, and continuing growth in the months and years ahead."

Acquco takes a highly measured approach to identify, evaluate, and acquire leading Amazon brands. Acquco delivers long-term value to its clients by leveraging capital, resources, and opportunities for Amazon sellers to achieve their goals. Acquco's proprietary technology and global operating experience structures a distinct approach to acquisitions, resulting in sustained year-over-year impact for its clients and partners.

