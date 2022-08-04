Earth Mama Organics Goes Plastic Neutral to Combat Plastic Epidemic

CLACKAMAS, Ore., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Mama Organics, a brand with a mission to Do No Harm to people or the planet, is now Certified Plastic Neutral. The company has partnered with rePurpose Global to fund the recovery of as much nature-bound plastic waste as it uses across its packaging and distribution. This bold commitment by Earth Mama Organics is enabling the removal of over 88,000 lbs. of plastic waste otherwise landfilled, burned, or flushed into the oceans every year.

Through its partnership with rePurpose Global, a coalition of conscious consumers and companies dedicated to reducing waste, the company calculates all the plastic used in Earth Mama's products and operations. We then fund the ethical recovery and processing of an equal amount of plastic waste from our environment. Even better—rePurpose Global focuses on removing "low-value" plastic waste in its calculations, like candy bar wrappers, snack bags, etc., since these plastics are most likely to end up in the environment.

Earth Mama's Plastic Neutral funds help to support Project Sada Shakti in Bangalore, India which recovers an equal amount of plastic waste from the local landscape, while providing waste workers with a livable wage and a dignified working environment. Combined with all the other projects, rePurpose Global community is able to remove over 11 million pounds of plastic waste from the environment annually, and empower 10,000+ marginalized waste workers across the globe.

As a prominent player in the Consumer Packaged Goods sector, Earth Mama recognizes the grave threat that plastic pollution poses to the future of our planet. "We have seen the devastating amount of waste generated every day by our industry, so to us, the urgency of this crisis was impossible to ignore. Our planet needs us and Earth Mama is taking strong strides to do our part." said Earth Mama founder and CEO Melinda Olson. "Our mission has always been to offer our customers safe and effective products while creating a deep impact on society. We truly believe in the power of brands to affect long-lasting change," said Olson.

"Environmental protection is at the core of Earth Mama Organics. It's so refreshing to see them push the boundaries on tackling the plastic waste problem. Forward-thinking brands like Earth Mama are the need of the hour. We hope this pioneering move pushes more brands to take responsibility for their own plastic waste," said Aditya Siroya, co-founder and Chief Impact Officer of rePurpose Global.

About Earth Mama Organics: Trusted by mamas and their families worldwide, Earth Mama Organics manufactures obsessively clean herbal care For Everyone and Their Mother™. Founded in 2002 by a nurse and herbalist, Earth Mama combines generations of women's wisdom, traditional herbal remedies, and evidence-based research to formulate certified organic herbal teas, castile-based soaps, healing balms, lotions, deodorants, and sunscreens.

