LiftMaster Doubles Down on Video With the Expansion of its Secure View Line of Smart Garage Door Openers

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster®, the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, is expanding its line of Secure View™ garage door openers that include myQ® smart access technology and a built-in camera. The new LiftMaster Secure View 84505R comes with the same streaming videos, recorded events, motion detection and 2-way communication capabilities as the Secure View 87504-267. Plus, it provides homeowners who place a high importance around the security/safety of their home with a mid-tier price point.

Over half of young homeowners with families would like a smart garage door opener with video capabilities.

"The garage is the main entry point to the home for 70 percent of today's homeowners," said Jackie Lorenty, LiftMaster's Executive Vice President, Residential Services & International. "Being able to monitor who is coming and going from the garage (kids, friends, extended family), while being able to control who you let in (the dog walker) or keep out (a family of raccoons) makes the Secure View garage door opener a must have smart home device that puts homeowners in control and enhances the security of the home."

As the desire to have a smart garage door opener with video capabilities continues to grow, LiftMaster is looking to meet those needs with its Secure View openers. In a recent survey of 1,000 homeowners, over half of young families would like a smart garage door opener with video capabilities. Eighty-six percent said they would feel better if they could visually confirm their garage door was closed and 77 percent believe having a smart garage door opener with video capabilities would make them feel their home is safer overall.

The Secure View line of smart garage door openers work with the myQ app so homeowners can check and SEE if they left the garage door open and close it – anytime, from anywhere. "With most smart cameras you can monitor your home from anywhere, but you don't have the control to do anything about what you see. With a LiftMaster Secure View garage door opener you get vision and control over what is happening in your garage no matter where you are," added Lorenty.

Secure View garage door openers also work with Amazon Key for secure and convenient in-garage delivery of Amazon packages and groceries. With Secure View's streaming video, recorded events and motion detection capabilities, homeowners will be alerted when there is a delivery taking place and can watch deliveries happen in real time for extra peace of mind.

Features of the Secure View 84505R include:

Built-in camera – keep your family safe and take away all the guesswork with a built-in camera that adds streaming video, recorded events and 2-way communication to the myQ app so you can see what's happening from anywhere.

Integrated LED lighting – dual lighting system provides 1,500 lumens of long-lasting LED light that brightens high-traffic areas of the garage.

Quiet operation – ultra-quiet DC motor and strong belt drive system ensures for comfortable living spaces near the garage.

Smartphone control – control, secure and monitor the garage with the myQ app- anytime, from anywhere.

Remote diagnostic capabilities – myQ Diagnostics in the myQ app keep track of the device's health and ensures for quick and easy service repairs when needed.

To learn more about LiftMaster Secure View garage door openers, please visit LiftMaster.com. To find your nearest LiftMaster dealer, please visit Liftmaster.com/Locate-a-Dealer.

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, smart video intercoms and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

