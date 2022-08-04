New Segmentation Provides Insight on Americans' Energy-Related Values

The Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative updates its segmentation framework to keep pace with societal, energy industry changes

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-one percent of American consumers fall into the Green Pioneers segment, a "sweet spot" of utility customers who highly value technology and environmental values, according to a report released today by the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC).

For over a decade, SECC has studied consumer attitudes and behaviors around energy, and the latest report is the eighth installment in the SECC's flagship "Consumer Pulse and Market Segmentation" series. As the only organization that focuses solely on energy consumers, SECC aims to assist stakeholders in understanding consumers as their needs, wants and behaviors evolve over time.

The latest research was conducted from April to June and started with five 30-minute interviews to begin to unpack consumers' opinions on key energy topics. These conversations were followed by an online survey of 2,500 consumers, which used a series of agree/disagree statements to better understand consumers' attitudes about technology and electricity.

From this data, the following consumer segments were developed:

Green Pioneers highly value technology and electricity. They understand how technology works and the impact their electricity usage can have on the grid. They represent the "sweet spot" of those who are willing to engage in innovative utility offerings.

Connected Pragmatists are comfortable with technology but are not engaged with their electricity usage. They are, however, potentially interested in energy-saving offerings that do not require a large investment.

Simply Sustainable consumers want to save energy due to their environmental values but are intimidated by technology. They are content to use simple lifestyle approaches to achieve their energy goals.

Trusting Traditionalists understand the impact of their energy use on the environment but don't make the connection between technology and achieving their energy goals. More than other segments, these consumers trust their electricity providers for information.

Comfort Seekers are all about their personal comfort. They are disinterested in saving energy, and they are not likely to exert much effort to learn about or invest in energy-related technology.

The full report, which can be downloaded here, provides recommended steps for engaging each of the new segments. The research team, including guests from Maru/Matchbox and Questline Digital, will also walkthrough key findings during a free webinar on Tuesday, August 9 at 1 p.m. (ET).

