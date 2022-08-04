Point32Health Foundation commits $1 million to organizations working on social and racial justice

Organizations are in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health Foundation today announced grants totaling $1 million to advance social and racial equity. The funds will support nonprofit organizations that include diverse voices and perspectives, eliminate systemic barriers, and advocate for stronger communities. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and Tufts Health Plan Foundation, which combined to become Point32Health Foundation, have committed more than $5.5 million to support racial equity since 2020.

"We are honored to support the important work these non-profits are doing in promoting equity and making transformative societal changes," said Cain Hayes, president and CEO of Point32Health and a member of the Point32Health Foundation board of directors. "They are addressing persistent inequities that affect almost every issue in society and we know these grants will have a positive impact in communities throughout the region."

The grants will support 16 nonprofit organizations, two in Connecticut, three each in Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, and four in Massachusetts. Organizations will have flexibility in how the resources are used and are not tied to a specific project or initiative.

About the organizations:

Connecticut ($125,000)

$50,000 Black Infinity Collective (formerly known as CT Core-Organize Now!), a freedom fighting, movement-building organization dedicated to healing and liberation for all Black people.

Connecticut . $75,000 Health Equity Solutions , promotes policies and practices for equitable health care access, delivery and outcomes for all people in

Maine ($125,000)

Maine . $25,000 Maine Equal Justice , civil legal aid and economic justice organization increasing economic security, opportunity, and equity for people in

Maine . $75,000 Maine Initiatives , connects and engages people around racial, social, economic, and environmental justice in

Maine through grassroots community organizing. $25,000 Resources for Organizing & Social Change (ROSC), builds and supports a movement for nonviolent social change that will educate, activate, and empower people inthrough grassroots community organizing.

Massachusetts ($500,000)

$125,000 . Four equity funds at The Boston Foundation each will receive

New Hampshire ($125,000)

Rhode Island ($125,000)

$25,000 AMOR Coalition , an alliance of community-based grassroots organizations mobilizing at the intersections of race, class, gender, sexual orientation, and immigration status to prevent, respond to and end state violence against our community.

Rhode Island . $25,000 Center for Southeast Asians , promotes the prosperity, heritage and leadership of Southeast Asians in

$75,000 SISTA Fire , co-creates a network of women and non-binary people of color to build our collective power for social, economic, and political transformation.

To engage its own community of colleagues, the Foundation also has expanded Point32Health's employee match program. A new two-for-one match aims to incentivize colleagues to support nonprofits that advance social and racial justice as well as eliminate systemic barriers. This new double match is available year-round.

"This moment in time requires a stronger commitment, one that acknowledges shared wisdom and lived experience, one that supports organizations with demonstrated community leadership," said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Point32Health Foundation and vice president of Corporate Citizenship." These are steps in the right direction, and still we must do more."

About Point32Health Foundation

Point32Health Foundation builds on values of giving and service that were central to both Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and Tufts Health Plan Foundation. We work with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. The Foundation advances equity-focused solutions in healthy aging, access to healthy food and behavioral health in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

