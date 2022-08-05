AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022.

This third quarter dividend is payable September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2022.

Corporate Profile

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2021 sales of $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Contact:

Kevin Coleman

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer

kevin.coleman@ametek.com

Phone: 610-889-5247

