Agilis Completes Spin-Off from River and Mercantile

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilis Partners LLC, a leading investment, actuarial and risk management group, today announced the completion of its spin-off from River and Mercantile Group Ltd (R&M). Led by the U.S. management team and rebranded as Agilis, the new entity remains focused on serving institutional investor clients. The spinoff includes the entire U.S. consulting team along with the former R&M Chief Investment Officer and team.

Agilis's core business centers around custom solutions delivered through innovative actuarial and investment strategies. This includes, actuarial and investment consulting including OCIO, derivatives management, pension actuarial and administrative services including annuity buyouts and plan terminations and specialty investment management strategies.

"Today marks a new and exciting chapter for our company, and we look forward to embarking on this next chapter with our team," said Tom Cassara, CEO of Agilis. "We remain deeply rooted in our commitment to provide innovative investment and actuarial solutions driven by investors' needs, ultimately improving client outcomes."

"We are always thinking ahead, ensuring that we continue to serve our clients as best we can over the long term," commented Michael Clark, Managing Director of Agilis. "This is a very exciting time in our journey. As Agilis, we are positioned to allow for further innovation and a platform offering best-in-class expertise."

With approximately 40 professionals across the U.S., Agilis is headquartered in Boston, MA, with other offices in New York, NY and Denver, CO.

"As an independent company, we will have enhanced strategic and operational flexibility to put the interests of our clients and our people first, as we continue to provide the high- quality counsel and services we are known for," added Cassara. "We've never been more focused on providing exceptional experiences for our clients and raising the bar on the level of service we deliver."

About Agilis

Agilis is the flexibility to find solutions for our clients across the spectrum. Focused on outsourced CIO (OCIO), actuarial and investment consulting, derivatives management, specialty investment management strategies and pension administrative services including annuity buyouts and plan terminations, we find new, innovative and exciting ways to improve the outcomes for our clients. For more information, please visit https://agilis.llc/.

