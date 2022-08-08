Sanford Health Achieves 90%+ Preference Card Accuracy with Tecsys Software

Multi-state health system leverages Tecsys Elite™ Healthcare's clinically integrated supply chain software to gain data-driven insights, helping to drive down on-hand inventory value by over $1 million.

ANAHEIM, Calif. and MONTREAL, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is pleased to announce that Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, has successfully leveraged its Tecsys Elite™ Healthcare supply chain platform to attain benchmark preference card accuracy and execute continuous optimization across sterile processing operations. Through its implementation of Tecsys' clinically integrated supply chain solution, Sanford Health has been able to automate and systemize data capture, close the data loop on preference card picking cycles, eliminate redundant processes and rationalize millions of dollars in on-hand inventory over time.

Sanford Health has operations in 26 states, includes 46 hospitals, and provides over 120,000 surgeries annually. Over the last seven years, Sanford Health has progressively leveraged Tecsys software in its operational and clinical areas to address the increasing complexity and curbed margins in the healthcare supply chain; by employing the flexible Tecsys platform, Sanford Health has been able to proactively streamline intra-facility logistics and improve supply utilization across key areas within the health system's perioperative practice.

Surgical Services leadership at Sanford Health is undergoing a multi-year initiative aimed at rooting out operational inefficiencies, optimizing resources, and controlling non-value-added spend by leveraging data insights afforded to them by Tecsys software and technology, citing Tecsys' analytics engine as the data-driven validation for clinically integrating optimization efforts.

"We are using the data that Tecsys generated over time to guide progressive optimization of our preference cards, and we far exceeded even our own internal targets. In arthroscopy, for example, we were hovering at about 63% accuracy. We set an accuracy target of 80%, and within the year we were sustaining a 92% average, hitting as high as 98%, which is simply unheard of in orthopedics," explains Susan Pfeifer, director of Sterile Processing at Sanford Health.

Tecsys' Elite™ Healthcare provides automated demand capture, item-level documentation and unitary traceability from receipt into inventory to utilization. Elite™ Healthcare automates the management of critical specialty items used in any procedural areas to eliminate time-consuming, manual processes and provide real-time tracking of product movement and usage across the front line of service.

"With Tecsys, we're able to drill down to measure supply utilization by campus, by physician, by procedure, run the data, fine-tune and repeat," continues Pfeifer. "We've already seen nearly $4 million in one-time inventory savings and surgical supply optimization across disciplines, not to mention the labor and productivity gains in case picking and reverse case picking time."

"Supply chains work best when they are both performant and in the background, and that is what Tecsys enables us to do," explains Seth Adkins, Surgical Services Business Manager at Sanford Health. "When leadership across departments look at the financial and operational returns on a project like this and say, 'All of this work happened, and we didn't even know it,' we can be confident in expanding the scope and building on these successes."

"The healthcare supply chain is unlike that in any other industry," adds Bill King, chief revenue officer at Tecsys. "For most hospitals, the parties and processes required to get a product from the manufacturer to the point of use are many and varied, resulting in high costs and significant waste. We are delighted that Sanford Health has seen such benefit by leveraging Tecsys' healthcare supply chain platform to turn data and analytics into bottom-line value. It is a tremendous journey and we are so pleased to be by their side as our engagement deepens for even more value generation."

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, is dedicated to the integrated delivery of health care, genomic medicine, senior care and services, global clinics, research and affordable insurance. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization includes 46 hospitals, 1,500 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and 10 countries. Learn more about Sanford Health's transformative work to improve the human condition at sanfordhealth.org or Sanford Health News.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

