SpaceLink Signs Cooperative R&D Agreement with U.S. Army

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaceLink, the company that is building the Communications Superhighway for the Space Economy™, announced that it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center (USASMDC-TC) in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Under the agreement, the organizations will work together to explore alternative space communications pathways that ensure resiliency and reduce sensor-to-shooter latency.

SpaceLink is building a satellite relay system in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), with both optical and RF links to speed the flow of remote sensing data and augment the U.S. national security space architecture. SpaceLink provides secure, continuous, high-bandwidth communications between spacecraft and U.S. Earth Stations or tactically deployed ground terminals. The collaborative research and simulations will provide a baseline of interoperability between Government systems and the SpaceLink network.

"We are honored to work with USASMDC-TC to assure that our development efforts meet the Army's needs," said Dave Bettinger, CEO of SpaceLink. "Sharing facilities, intellectual property, and expertise will elevate solutions for both the warfighter and industry, ultimately enhancing national security and U.S. dominance in space."

The cooperative agreement will help SpaceLink better understand the U.S. Army concept of operations and adjust its technology roadmap to meet customer needs. For the Army, it will provide the empirical modeling and simulations needed to support interagency requirements development for commercial remote sensing tactical downlink timeline requirements.

Because of its location in MEO and optical/RF communications relay capabilities, the SpaceLink network has continuous line of sight to LEO, MEO and GEO satellites and high-altitude airborne assets. It also has continuous connectivity to its dedicated Gateway Earth Stations. It is designed to support real-time tasking and downlink of data needed for military operators to make tactical decisions.

