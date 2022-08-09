InventHelp Inventor Develops Apparatus to Aid in Positioning Rebar (HAD-144)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tool that would ensure that all rebar lengths are in an accurate parallel or perpendicular position," said an inventor, from Gablewoods South, St. Lucia, "so I invented the REBAR SPACER. My design would increase jobsite efficiency when completing concrete footing construction work."

The invention provides an improved way to place rebar steel rods during the foundation phase of building construction. In doing so, it ensures that rebar rods are consistently spaced to ensure structural integrity. As a result, it increases precision and efficiency. Additionally, the invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors.

