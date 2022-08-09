Ledger and BRICK Announce Debut NFT Drop with Trailers Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Bobby Hundreds, Blake Anderson, and More

[ Ledger ] Market x BRICK to mint 10,000 unique NFTs on the world's first-ever secure mint and distribution platform

[ L ] Market is home to exclusive NFT drops from leading influential brands and artists

PARIS and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledger, the world's leading and most secure platform for crypto and Web3, today announced the limited edition [ Ledger ] Market x BRICK NFT. BRICK will be the first ever partner NFT to drop on [ L ] Market, the world's first-ever secure mint and distribution platform for curated NFT drops from influential and leading cultural brands and artists. Following the success of Ledger's Genesis Pass NFT drop last month, which minted out 10,000 Genesis passes within 24 hours, the BRICK NFT is limited to 10,000 unique assets, minting in early September.

Ledger Logo (PRNewswire)

PREMINT registration is open now for Genesis Pass holders here , and for non-Genesis Pass holders here . A list of all communities partnering with BRICK offering allowlists spots can be found at BRICK's Twitter .

Created by Lee Spielman and Garrett Stevenson, founders of the influential streetwear brand Babylon LA and members of the band Trash Talk, BRICK will be a hybrid space in Los Angeles featuring a music venue in the evenings and a community-run creative space during the day. From live shows, to music lessons with some of the best artists in the world, to screen printing workshops, to financial literacy and crypto security classes by Ledger, BRICK will serve as an artistic and educational hub for communities. BRICK will host a blow-out concert once a month, each with a unique "tour t-shirt" and poster designed in collaboration with famous graphic artists.

Ledger and BRICK today premiered two trailers explaining the BRICK origin and story. The BRICK origin trailer, available now here , features cameos from rapper Ty Dolla $ign, The Hundreds and Adam Bomb Squad founder Bobby Hundreds, and pro skater Ishod Wair. The cartoon story of BRICK, available now here , features the voices of actor Blake Anderson, rapper Danny Brown, and actor Lionel Boyce. BRICK NFT art was designed by renowned graffiti artist Remio along with artists Petty Crimes and Keenan Shurr.

"BRICK is hyped to partner with Ledger Marketplace for our first release," said Lee Spielman. "When it comes to style, taste & curation Ledger has proven to be a cut above the rest while navigating through the Web3 space. Ledger's ethos align with BRICK from a cultural standpoint when it comes to building community driven spaces that provide tools & knowledge to the youth. With that being said we can't wait to see what the future brings on with this new partnership."

Announced in June at Ledger Op3n, [ L ] Market launched last month with the initial drop of the Genesis Pass NFT which allows owners to redeem a limited edition Ledger Black-on-Black Nano X and have access to future drops. More than 150,000 people signed up for [ L] Market.

Holders of the BRICK NFT will get voting rights on programming at the venue as well as unlimited free entry to shows and workshops with a guest for each event. Holders who are not local to Los Angeles will have access to programming through the land BRICK buys in the metaverse, at which it will stream all concerts and classes. Digital merch and tour posters will also be airdropped to holders with each new show. Brick is secured by Ledger Enterprise Create, a key technology suite to enable the secure minting, distribution and storage of NFTs.

[ L ] Market brings Ledger's world-class security to the NFT marketplace space, one that has seen increasing instances of hacks and scams. According to the US Federal Trade Commission, since 2021, $1 billion has been stolen from 46,000 users via non-secure NFT ownership. Ledger maintains the largest and most secure market share of any crypto wallet, currently securing more than 20 percent of the world's crypto and digital assets in more than 5 million wallets sold.

"We couldn't be more proud to work with Brick for our debut drop on [ L ] Market," said Sebastien Badault, VP of Metaverse at Ledger. "Brick represents the intersection of so many different cultures, created by true creative visionaries in Lee and Garrett. [ L ] Market allows creators like Lee and Garrett, and brands like Brick, to truly take ownership of NFTs, including securely minting, distributing, and storing. We look forward to Brick's secure mint building a community, and we can't wait to see that community come together in LA."

Additional [ L] Market launch partners include Tag Heuer of LVMH, and leading NFT projects RTFKT and DeadFellaz, among others. Additional drops are scheduled in the coming months. By developing a thoughtfully curated portfolio of premier NFT partners, [ L] Market is better able to solve the challenge many other marketplaces have faced – an array of unwanted digital assets. To date, 98.2 percent of OpenSea's NFTs have never received a bid.

[ L ] Market can be accessed through Ledger Live, the fully-secured Ledger environment in which users can mint upcoming drops through the use of clear signing - the safest and most reliable method to acquire digital assets. All [ Ledger ] Market projects are secured by Ledger Enterprise Create, a key technology suite to enable the world's biggest brands to scale their Web3 operations. Ledger Enterprise Create is fully integrated with Market to provide end-to-end security from the creation process, to distribution to customers.

Ledger already secures many of the most valuable digital assets in the world – 45 out of 100 top transactions on OpenSea, and 40 percent of Bored Apes. Now available in over nine languages and shipping worldwide, Ledger's mission is more important today than ever, giving users and creatives the most secure tools across Web3 in an environment where users increasingly face challenges using Web2 technology to protect Web3 value. Watch the explainer of [ L ] Market here . Learn more at market.ledger.com .

About Ledger

Founded in Paris in 2014, LEDGER is a global platform for digital assets and Web 3. Ledger is already the world leader in Critical Digital Asset security and utility. With more than 5M devices sold to consumers in 200 countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and brands as customers, 20% of the world's crypto assets are secured, plus services supporting trading, buying, spending, earning, and NFTs. LEDGER's products include: Nano S Plus, Nano X hardware wallets, LEDGER Live companion app, [ LEDGER ] Market, the world's first secure-minting and first-sale distribution platform, and Ledger Enterprise. With its ease of use, LEDGER allows a user to begin investing in digital assets and ultimately, achieve financial freedom in a safe and stress-free environment.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ledger